Dog bounced between owners and couldn’t ‘catch a break.’ Then her luck took a turn

A “gentle” dog bounced between owners and couldn’t “catch a break” — then came good news.

After Miracle the dog kept being “let down,” she finally landed in a new home, according to Burlington Animal Services in North Carolina.

“She is truly the sweetest girl and deserves to have the rest of her days be her best days,” her former foster parent, Nicole Meyers, told McClatchy News in a May 15 email. “She will climb into your lap anytime you let her, and if you try to stop petting her she will put her paw over your arm and drag it back to her.”

It turns out, Miracle’s life has changed in more ways than one. She bears a different name after she had been called Sally.

Meyers said the change came after she saw a Facebook comment from a woman who knew one of the dog’s previous owners. She learned the pup’s name had been Miracle and started calling her that again.

“In the two weeks we’ve had her she has lived up to her name,” Meyers wrote. “She is a fierce protector of my children.”

Miracle got a second chance after she recently was found underweight with skin problems, the shelter wrote on social media and in an email to McClatchy News.

“Some dogs just can’t seem to catch a break, and it’s heartbreaking,” the facility wrote April 23 on Facebook. “Sally is one of our amazing seniors at 8 years old, and she has been let down repeatedly. We met Sally in 2017. Since then, she’s been bounced around between multiple owners until showing up as a stray a few weeks ago.”

As she waited for a home, Miracle was described as a “little angel” with a love for butt scratches and snuggling. The shelter said she deserved “only the best” and hoped to find a family that would provide her that quality of life.

“This girl has every reason to not trust people, yet she remains sweet, gentle, and eager for your love,” the shelter wrote. “Sally is quiet in her kennel, but loves to get outside in the play yard for fresh air and play time with our volunteers.”

Meyers stepped forward as a potential adopter, caring for Miracle while her skin and an ear infection cleared up. At one point, the woman who had known Miracle reunited with the pup, making for a touching moment.

The adoption was soon finalized, kicking off Miracle’s next chapter. Now, Meyers said the paperwork is being transferred to the other woman, who will become the pup’s sole owner as the two “make sure she does not go back to the shelter for any reason.”

“Once they met I knew that’s where her forever home was going to be,” Meyers said. “You could just feel the connection between them it was beautiful. I was merely a stepping stone to her forever home and I am completely okay with it.”

Burlington is a roughly 25-mile drive east from Greensboro.

