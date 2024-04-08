Does Fond du Lac have enough hangout places that aren't home, work or school? Share your thoughts on 'third places.'

FOND DU LAC — The Reporter wants your thoughts on local hangout spots for a future story.

"Third place" is a term to describe an informal social space that isn't home or work — considered the first and second places, respectively — that is a respite from the places a person spends a majority of their time.

Coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his 1989 book "The Great Good Place," third places are meant to foster a sense of community and facilitate creative interaction, where conversations are free-flowing, unplanned and independent of social status.

Sign up for local business news with our new Fond du Lac Streetwise newsletter

Common examples include cafes, parks, churches, the public library, community centers and bars, though options vary depending on the time of day, the time of year, cost and age appropriateness.

Streetwise is looking at third places on a local level, so we're asking readers: where do you go outside of home, work or school? What do you like about it?

Does Fond du Lac have enough variety of third places? If you have children or teens, are there enough age-appropriate places for them?

Downtown shop closing: Downtown Fond du Lac's Mirrorball is closing its doors, but curator owner says future pop-up opportunities may arise

Finally, what kind of places would you like to see more of in the Fond du Lac area?

Let Streetwise Reporter Daphne Lemke know by emailing dlemke@gannett.com. Then, come back and see what other readers think of third places in Fond du Lac.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Best hangout spots in Fond du Lac? Tell us your favorites.