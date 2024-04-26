Does Florida have nude beaches? Here’s where you can find clothing-optional sites

Can you swim or sunbathe in the nude on Florida beaches?

The Sunshine State has several nude beaches, and a few wink-wink ones. Two Florida beaches have even been named among the best in the world.

Here’s what to know:

Where are Florida’s nude beaches?

Nude bathers are permitted on a stretch of Haulover Beach.

Miami: The only official clothing-optional beach in South Florida is the northern stretch of Haulover, between Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles Beach in Northeast Miami-Dade. The beach was established more than 30 years ago.

Other parts of the state: Several other designated nude beaches in the Sunshine State are in Central Florida, according to Visit Florida.

▪ Blind Creek Beach: This stretch of beach is on Hutchinson Island, situated between Fort Pierce and Jensen Beach on Florida’s Treasure Coast, just north of Palm Beach County.

▪ Canaveral National Seashore: Two beaches along the seashore are clothing-optional, Playalinda and Apollo. According to Visit Florida: “Apollo Beach, at the northern end of the park, sits in Volusia County, and has a designated clothing-optional section. Playalinda, accessible via Titusville at the southern end of the park, straddles the Volusia and Brevard County line. Nudity is prohibited in Brevard, so sunbathers need to make sure they go north into Volusia before baring all.

Are there nude beaches in the Florida Keys?

Naturists soak it all in at Haulover.

Monroe County: Despite the laid-back atmosphere, there are no official nude beaches in the Florida Keys. But that doesn’t mean you want find nude sunbathers. Some Key West hotels allow topless sunbathing on their private property. And the secluded Boca Chica lures nude sunbathers and swimmers with naturist-friendly surroundings, according to local advocates. Says whats-at-florida-keys.com: “This is not a legal nudist beach and it doesn’t state anywhere that nudity is allowed, but certainly many of the locals have been using it freely, if not a little secretly for years. Boca Chica does have some sandy areas, but to be honest it’s a collection of secluded areas more than a wide sandy expanse.”

What are the top nude beaches?

The clothing-optional stretch of Haulover Beach.

Florida: The top nude beach in the world is South Florida’s own Haulover, according to a 2023 study from U.K.-based lingerie and swimwear brand Pour Moi. According to Pour Moi, Haulover earned the top spot with its “gorgeous” soft sand, clear water and Florida sunshine.“This popular Miami beach is a hit with locals and tourists alike, with plenty to keep visitors entertained as they enjoy the day or a lively evening at the beach,” the study stated. Florida destination to make the list. Playalinda Beach in Brevard County was ranked No. 20

What do people say about Florida nude beaches?

Nude sunbathers at Haolover Beach in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Trip Advisor post about Playlinda Beach: “This was our first time to this beach and we were not sure how it would go. We parked in the last parking lot and a guy walks down the beachwalk to his car totally nude. I’m thinking ... this will be just a bunch of naked guys walking the beach and she is not going to like this at all. Walked over the boardwalk and noticed several couples right away ... ok, this may work, we walk down and took our spot, got naked and started sunning. ... No problems and way more couples than I had heard about. On the way home I didn’t say anything until my wife indicated that she wanted to go back soon.”

Miami tourist bureau about Haulover: “So, if you forgot to pack a suit- no problem! Or, if you’re looking to get some sun without any tan lines, well, this is the place for you.”

What can and can’t you do at Florida nude beaches

At Haulover, a nude sunbather has the company of a plastic flamingo.

Advice from Haulover’s clothing-optional beach:

▪ Never photograph anyone without their permission. Doing so may constitute harassment.

▪ Bring two towels, one for sitting on and one for drying off.

▪ Don’t ogle or stare at those around you.

▪ Don’t touch.

▪ Don’t be lewd — sexual activity on the beach is against the law.

▪ Make eye contact if you are conversing with a fellow nude sunbather.