Doc reveals “mind-blowing health tip” you should do to your toothbrush nightly

Time to brush up on your nightly routine.

A TikTok doc says there’s one vital step you’re likely skipping every night from your hygiene routine — and it could make a huge difference in your overall health.

“Guys, I’m going to give you one mind-blowing health tip that can not only have a profound impact on your health, it only takes 30 seconds each night — and I can almost guarantee you’re not doing it,” Dr. Joe Whittington begins in his video, addressing the camera.

“You see my little friend here,” the doc goes on, pointing to an electric toothbrush, “Every single night you should be washing your toothbrush bristles with soap and water.”

The popular TikTok doctor told his followers they should be washing your toothbrush each night with soap and water. TikTok/@drjoe_md

Whittington, who goes by the TikTok moniker @drjoe_md, told his 1.8 million followers that they should be washing their toothbrush each evening to cut down on bacteria and viral growth.

“Not only can this greatly impact the amount of bacteria and plaque buildup in your mouth, now studies are showing that the bacteria in your mouth may be linked to your cardiovascular health, including the development of heart failure and atrial fibrillation,” the influencer doc explains.

And he’s not wrong. Your mouth is home to about 700 species of microbes — and while some of those are helpful bacteria, others can cause tooth decay and gum disease.

Studies have shown a link between gum inflammation, gum infection and tooth damage (aka periodontal disease) and heart disease; and a study from 2018 linked good teeth brushing habits to a lower risk of heart disease.

Good oral hygiene means you’re brushing your teeth at least twice daily for two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste, and you’re flossing at least once per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the video, the doctor also holds an electric toothbrush, which studies have shown are generally more effective at cleaning your teeth than manual toothbrushes. What’s more, electric toothbrushes often come with built-in timers, so you know you’re brushing for the full two minutes.

The doctor noted that oral hygiene is closely tied to overall health and cardiovascular health in particular. TikTok/@drjoe_md

But don’t just stop with a nightly scrub, according to this doc.

“And once a week, soak this sucker in hydrogen peroxide or antibacterial mouthwash,” the doc goes on, pointing to the toothbrush bristles.

“Finally, if you get strep throat, after 12 to 24 hours, throw this thing away,” he concludes, pulling off the removable toothbrush head of his electric toothbrush.

Just make sure that you’re thoroughly rinsing the toothbrush after washing it with soap and water, the doctor notes in the video’s caption.

The doctor concluded by saying if you get strep throat, you should throw your toothbrush away and get a new one. FrankBoston – stock.adobe.com

Although brushing regularly is a good idea, a dentist recently went viral for sharing the three surprising times you should actually skip brushing. Those times include after vomiting, after eating breakfast and after eating any sweets, she explained.