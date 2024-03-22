Do you own products that were recalled this week? Our list includes air fryers, Trader Joe's snacks and more

You do a lot to keep your family safe, from installing video security doorbells and investing in carbon monoxide detectors to switching to reusable water bottles. Well, here's one simple thing you might not be doing, but should: keeping an eye out for recalls. This week, major recalls include Starbucks mugs that can overheat, nuts with possible salmonella contamination and an air fryer at risk of catching fire. If you have any of these items in your home, you'll want to get rid of them ASAP.

⛔ Recalled: Metallic mugs from Starbucks-branded holiday gift sets

The mugs in this Starbucks-branded gift set can overheat, posing burn risks. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Well, it's the thought that counts. Nestle USA is recalling more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded metallic mugs that were sold in gift sets during the 2023 holiday season. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has received 12 reports of the mugs overheating or breaking after being microwaved or filled with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards. So far, 10 people have been injured.

Where were they sold? Target and Walmart

What to do: You can return your mugs to the store where you purchased them for a full refund via cash or gift card, no receipt required. If you're not sure where you purchased them, you can also contact Nestle USA for a full refund.

⛔ Recalled: Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens

Six models of Insignia air fryers and air frying ovens have been recalled, also because of a risk that they'll overheat. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Best Buy has recalled over 187,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens (see all the recalled models here). The air fryers can overheat, causing the glass doors to shatter and the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. At least six units have caught fire, regulators say.

Where were they sold? Best Buy in the U.S. and Canada

What to do: Stop using the air fryer or air fryer oven immediately and visit this self-service portal to submit photos of your recalled air fryer, along with the model number and receipt. You'll receive a refund in the form of a check or Best Buy store credit. If you no longer have the receipt, you'll receive the average sale price for the model. Best Buy is not accepting the return of these items in-store.

⛔ Recalled: Trader Joe's 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews

So much for a healthy snack. Trader Joe's has recalled certain packages of cashews over salmonella risks. (Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe's is recalling select bags of its 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (SKU# 37884) for potential salmonella contamination. So far, no illnesses have been reported. To check whether your bag has been recalled, take a look at the specific lot numbers here.

Where were they sold? Trader Joe's stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

What to do: If you purchased a bag of nuts with the recalled lot numbers, toss it or head to your local Trader Joe's to return it for a full refund.

⛔ Recalled: Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends Figures

Only two of these six Disney figurines are being recalled. Donald and Daisy Duck may pose a choking hazard for young children. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Fisher-Price is recalling over 200,000 plastic Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures sold as part of the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack. The risk: the heads can detach and pose a choking hazard for young kids. No injuries have been reported, but there have been three incidents of the heads coming off.

Where were they sold? Amazon, Kohl's, Kroger, Meijer, HEB, Walmart and various online retailers from May 2023 through February 2024

What to do: Contact Fisher-Price and you'll receive a pre-paid return label to send in the two figures as well as a $10 refund. Other figures in the toy pack are OK to keep.

⛔ Recalled: Culture Kings Sneaker Basel Double Magnetic Levitation Displays

Levitating sneakers are cool, but laceration hazards aren't. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Attention, sneakerheads: If you purchased one of these display cases for your favorite kicks, you'll want to swap it for a new one. Culture Kings is recalling two models of its Sneaker Basel Double Magnetic Levitation Displays because their magnets can forcefully attract, break, splinter and emit sparks, posing a laceration hazard. The recall involves 4,300 units.

Where were they sold? Online at culturekings.com from July 2020 through January 2023

What to do: Stop using the display. If the magnets in your case are stuck together, don't attempt to separate them. Reach out to Culture Kings or go to the self-service online portal and follow the instructions to receive a full refund.

