‘Keeps coffee hot longer': These double wall-insulated coffee cups are $8 each — that's over 50% off

Mornings can get busy. While you may have time to brew yourself a cup of coffee, you may need a little extra time to drink it. How many times have you made yourself a cup of joe only for it to go cold before the last sip? If your answer is too many times, you need a mug that will keep your drink warm for longer. You could invest in a pricey electric smart mug, or you could try these Amazon-favorite mugs. The JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses come with rave reviews and right now, they're only $8 a pop.

Why is this a good deal?

At over 50% off, the JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses are a great buy. They come in a pack of two for only $16.95, making them a little over $8 each. (Similar mugs from Sur La Table cost nearly double that.) It's a reasonable price to pay for a regular mug, but the fact that this one can help keep your coffee or tea warmer for longer makes it even better.

Why do I need this?

Like we already mentioned, the JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses have the power to keep your coffee warmer for longer. How? Simple — they're made with borosilicate glass and two walls to provide thermal insulation. This type of glass is also highly resistant to thermal shock, so they're safe to use in the fridge, freezer, dishwasher, microwave and even the oven (although you like wouldn't put your mug in there).

In addition to keeping your beverage toasty, the double wall stays cool to touch to prevent you from burning your hands. And FYI, if you use them for iced coffee, your hands won't get cold, either.

The mugs are a good size, too. They're 13.5 ounces, so if you have a Keurig, you can fit a whole 12-ounce K-cup brew in them.

These double wall-insulated coffee mugs also show off your coffee creations. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 18,500 Amazon shoppers rave about these mugs, giving them five out of five stars.

"Keeps coffee hot longer," wrote one impressed customer. "I LOVE these mugs! Not only are they gorgeous, they keep your beverages very hot! I've always drank my coffee too fast because I like it piping hot, but I can savor it now because these mugs keep the coffee just the way I like it for much longer."

"I was very surprised how light weight they are," shared another satisfied shopper. "Extremely happy that I was able to finish my coffee and it was still hot (drinkable) for about 25 minutes."

Other reviewers mentioned how pretty the mugs are in person, and how they can show off your craft espresso beverages. "A nice hearty feeling glass cup, which shows off the beauty of the lattes, cappuccinos, and espressos we make with our new coffee maker," said one person. "We are really pleased with the quality!"

Although, one four-star reviewer noted that the insulation is a little tricky: "It's so well insulated that you can hold a freshly brewed cup of tea in your hands and it only feels lukewarm to the touch. It's great for warming your hands but it also tricks me into often assuming it's cool enough to drink and it's absolutely not. I have scalded my mouth more than once."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

