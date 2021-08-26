Demi Moore, 58, is having a 'red hot summer' in a one-piece bathing suit

Demi Moore is putting out some serious Baywatch vibes in her new Instagram post.

The Ghost actress, 58, took to the social media platform on Thursday to share a photo of herself sporting a red one-piece bathing suit. She captioned the pic, "Red hot summer."

The star's followers applauded the chic summer look. "Bae-watch," one joked, while another simply commented, "Unbelievable." Others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Moore has shared plenty of summer memories on Instagram this year. Earlier this month, she posted a pic of herself enjoying the ocean at sunset, which she captioned, "Sunday selfie." In July, she turned heads in a black bikini, writing alongside the series of photos, "Getting ready for another day in paradise."

She also modeled swimwear with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis. Moore posted photos from the group's Andie swim collection photo shoot earlier this summer, writing, "Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness. Especially sharing it with my daughters! It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

Moore has broken barriers with her photos before. In February, she spoke to Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series No Filter about her 1991 nude Vanity Fair cover shoot. At the time, Moore was pregnant with her daughter Scout Willis.

"I understand what impact it had on the world," Moore said. "On women, on our permission to embrace ourselves in a pregnant state. But it was a moment that I was taking to really be in myself and be expressing myself and not trying to be anything other than me."

