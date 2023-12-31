'Deliciously soft' bamboo queen sheet sets are as low as $28 (over 50% off)

I’m an insufferable bedsheet snob. For me, sheets have to be undeniably soft, breathable, beautiful, budget-friendly and they should be made of an all-natural, nontoxic material. Well, imagine my shock when I discovered that Amazon has a deal on a set that ticks all those boxes! They're LuxClub Bamboo Sheets and they're now on sale starting at just $28, down from $57 — that's over 50% off.

Why is it a good deal?

Good bedding is one of those things that has to be replaced more often than we'd like. And now is the time to stock up on LuxClub sheets — this is the lowest price we've seen for them in the past year! You'll get an entire six-piece queen set (with four pillowcases) for as low as $28 (prices vary by color).

Why do I need this?

The cat’s out of the bag by now, but I’ve known for a long time that bamboo is the secret to affordably luxurious sheets. Bamboo fibers happen to be silkier than cotton, and because they’re longer than cotton fibers, you need fewer of them. That means 400-thread-count bamboo sheets feel just as soft as 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton ones. Naturally that, in turn, means the bamboo set is less expensive to produce, too, and those savings are passed down to the customer.

And that’s what makes LuxClub Bamboo Sheets such a treat. You’re basically getting Egyptian cotton quality on a budget, plus a few perks that cotton doesn’t offer. Bamboo is naturally moisture-wicking, so it absorbs sweat and keeps you cooler than cotton, which retains heat.

Built to last

Another exceptional feature of bamboo is that it’s such a strong fiber. It’s reasonable to expect LuxClub Bamboo Sheets to last longer than cotton and stand up to repeated washing. They won’t tear or pill — in fact, they’ll get better with time. Bamboo is simply durable; that’s the long and the short of it.

This set is also built to accommodate deep mattresses — up to 18 inches deep, to be exact — so they’ll fit even if you’ve got a chunky mattress topper.

Beauty, comfort, durability and affordability. (Amazon)

Nontoxic and ethically made

One of the reasons I sleep easily at night when I’m wrapped up in bamboo bedding is that I know it’s organic, so I don’t have to worry about toxic chemicals touching my skin. Even the dyes used in LuxClub Bamboo Sheets are safe.

Bamboo is also a renewable resource, so investing in LuxClub sheets means you’re investing in the planet. And it’s a relief to know that LuxClub sheets are produced by workers who are paid fair wages in both the company’s domestic and foreign facilities. The company treats its customers right, too, offering a lifetime guarantee. If at any point, you’re not satisfied with these sheets, LuxClub will take them back, no questions asked.

Beautiful, vibrant colors

It’s been established that bamboo is like heaven to touch, but LuxClub Bamboo Sheets are also incredibly easy on the eyes. This set comes in a mind-boggling 35 colors spanning the entire spectrum. If you’re into soothing neutrals like white, cream and pale pink, you’ll find them. If you prefer a cool hue like teal, plum or silver, they're here too. And if bright red, deep emerald or citrus-y lime is your thing, LuxClub also makes those statements.

Sleep easy knowing you're investing in ethically made sheets. (Renko Aleks/Shutterstock)

What reviewers say

With over 127,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about these sheets.

"Deliciously soft and comfortable, beautiful sheets," wrote a five-star fan.

“These sheets beat the very expensive brands, hands down,” added another. “Soft, comfortable and the perfect thickness.”

"These do wrinkle," revealed one reviewer, "[B]ut that's not an issue for me as we make the bed and it's only seen by my hubby and I. They are soft, well made and launder nicely."

“After adding a thick mattress topper to a guest bed, we needed sheets with deeper pockets than the sets we had for this bed,” this gracious host posted. "They are remarkably soft and lightweight and came out of the dryer practically wrinkle-free."

A final fan wrote: “They are very comfortable and I would actually stack them right up with my $200 Vera Wang sheets. Don't hesitate to buy; the only con is it's harder to get out of bed.”

Need a nice pair of jammies to send you into dreamland? Victoria's Secret has just the set for only $25 — that's 50% off!

Amazon reviewers love the Victoria's Secret Flannel Jogger Teejama Set, awarding the loungers with an overall average 4.6-star rating out of 5. "These pajamas are really nice," shared one reviewer. "The fabric is substantial and holds up well after washing"

