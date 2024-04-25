It's Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day: How to help kids get the most out of it

The office may seem a bit younger today.

Thursday is Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day, an over 30-year tradition that aims to show children that they can aspire to work in any field.

The theme for this year is "Inspire 2 Aspire," according to the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation.

"The core message revolves around the idea that each child has the potential to be an inspiration in their own right," the foundation says on their website. "By participating in programs that offer a glimpse into various careers and industries, they not only gain valuable insights but also become catalysts for positive change."

Here's what you need to know about Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

When did Take Your Kid to Work Day start?

Take Our Daughters to Work Day began in 1992 in New York City, founded by feminist icon Gloria Steinem as part of the Ms. Foundation. It was "created to help show girls that being smart was something to be proud of, not something to hide, and that their ideas could be heard and had value," according to the foundation.

"By providing girls with real-life adult role models in various professions, the program sought to show girls that gender was not a prohibitive factor to their desired profession," the foundation says.

The day was expanded to include sons in 2003, "which allowed it to bring a sharper focus to both genders, showing boys that they too could enter any career they choose, regardless of society’s prescribed gender roles," the foundation says.

When is Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day celebrated?

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April.

How many people participate?

Over 37 million people at over 3.5 million workplaces participated in 2018, according to Forbes.

A child listens to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak with journalists' kids during her weekly press conference on 'Take our Daughters and Sons to Work Day' at the Capitol on April 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Dos and don'ts of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

USA TODAY spoke to Dave Olivera, then-interim president and executive director of the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, and Jack Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA, about some best practices for the day in 2023.

Here’s what they shared:

National Take Your Child to Work Day is for everyone. If you don’t have children but you have the availability to participate in National Take Your Child to Work Day activities, don’t dismiss the opportunity to get involved. Your involvement could make a world of a difference for disenfranchised youth who may not have parents or whose parents may not be employed. Also, while the day can be very inspiring for elementary and middle school aged children, don’t forget about high school students. Exposure to career professionals and workplaces while in high school can help students understand and map their immediate next steps to achieve their career goals.

Plan ahead Reach out to your HR team and other colleagues to see if there is already programming scheduled on site or remotely for National Take Your Child to Work Day. Some businesses may already have office tours, virtual meetings, and speakers for your young professional to participate in.

Resources are available to help you Junior Achievement USA and Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation provide resources, curriculum and learning materials that will supplement the experience that a parent is able to provide. Those include a sample excused absence form and agendas for the day.



Children take the place of U.S. Secret Service agents as President Joe Biden speaks during a Take Your Child to Work Day welcome on the South Lawn of the White House on April 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Take the opportunity to connect with your child in a new way

National Take Your Child to Work Day is a wonderful opportunity to connect with your child in a way that you may have not done before. Don’t be afraid to share the challenges you face and to help your child overcome their roadblocks. As a parent, you know your child’s strengths and weaknesses. If they're not interested in science, and you have a science-focused job, you can make the subject real by showing them the relevance of what they're learning in school.

Have conversations with your child before and after the experience Having people explain what their jobs are and getting a sense of the work environment is a great experience. Be sure to prepare your child in advance so they know what to look for. Then, debrief afterward. Sometimes students’ interpretation of what they see and what you see can be different. Before and after discussions help tie the experience together.

Businesses who decide to get involved are investing in the future of their industry If your employer does not have National Take Your Child to Work Day activities, encourage them to get involved. It’s a wonderful opportunity to increase brand awareness and expose students to careers that are available in an industry.



Contributing: Brandon Griffin-Special to USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: It's Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day: How to help make it count