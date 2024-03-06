Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2024: How to get your free treat near you in Delaware

Who wants some free ice cream?

Dairy Queen is celebrating the start of treat season with Free Cone Day on March 19 — a throwing out the first dessert of the season.

What is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day?

Dairy Queen is giving away free vanilla cones to customers on March 19. Customers are limited to one cone per person while supplies last.

Also, DQ Rewards members will receive double points on any purchase they make on March 19.

Are cherry-dipped cones coming back?

Discontinued in 2023, Dairy Queen is returning the popular cherry dip for their cones. According to Today.com, the cherry dip has returned for a limited time and is already being offered, along with chocolate dipped and confetti cake dipped.

Wendy's burgers on sale: Wendy's has a March Madness deal. How to get $1 and $2 hamburgers

Dairy Queen near me in Delaware

The offer is good at all participating non-mall Dairy Queen locations. To find a Dairy Queen near you, click here. Here's a list of Dairy Queens in Delaware:

200 Buckley Blvd., Bear.

374 E. Chestnut Hill Road, Newark

802 Kohl Ave., Middletown

3014 S. Dupont Highway, Camden

Kent Eight Plaza, Dover

16 Salt Creek Drive, Dover

1606 Bay Road STE 1, Milford

1000 N. Walnut St., Milford

2 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown

129 Main St., Millsboro

9072 Middleford Road, Seaford

107 E. Savannah Road, Lewes

67 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2024: How to get a free treat on March 19