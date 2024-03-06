Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2024: How to get your free treat near you in Delaware

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
·1 min read

Who wants some free ice cream?

Dairy Queen is celebrating the start of treat season with Free Cone Day on March 19 — a throwing out the first dessert of the season.

What is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day?

Dairy Queen is giving away free vanilla cones to customers on March 19. Customers are limited to one cone per person while supplies last.

Also, DQ Rewards members will receive double points on any purchase they make on March 19.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dairy Queen (@dairyqueen)

Are cherry-dipped cones coming back?

Discontinued in 2023, Dairy Queen is returning the popular cherry dip for their cones. According to Today.com, the cherry dip has returned for a limited time and is already being offered, along with chocolate dipped and confetti cake dipped.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jtkravingz (@jtk_spotz)

Wendy's burgers on sale: Wendy's has a March Madness deal. How to get $1 and $2 hamburgers

Dairy Queen near me in Delaware

The offer is good at all participating non-mall Dairy Queen locations. To find a Dairy Queen near you, click here. Here's a list of Dairy Queens in Delaware:

  • 200 Buckley Blvd., Bear.

  • 374 E. Chestnut Hill Road, Newark

  • 802 Kohl Ave., Middletown

  • 3014 S. Dupont Highway, Camden

  • Kent Eight Plaza, Dover

  • 16 Salt Creek Drive, Dover

  • 1606 Bay Road STE 1, Milford

  • 1000 N. Walnut St., Milford

  • 2 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown

  • 129 Main St., Millsboro

  • 9072 Middleford Road, Seaford

  • 107 E. Savannah Road, Lewes

  • 67 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2024: How to get a free treat on March 19