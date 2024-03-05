Wendy's has a March Madness deal. How to get $1 and $2 hamburgers
March Madness is here and with the multitude of college basketball games filtering through your televisions, computers and other devices, who has time to cook?
Wendy's has a March Madness offer that will help.
During March, Wendy's is offering $1 Dave's Singles and $2 Dave's Doubles.
The offer is an in-app exclusive March Madness deal and ends Wednesday, April 10.
How to get the Wendy's March Madness offer
To get the March Madness deal, you need to do a couple of things:
You need to download the Wendy's app and create an account.
Once an account is created, visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discounted Dave's Single or Dave's Double to your order.
Place the order and pick up your food.
You can only use the offer once so you can get a Dave's Single on one visit and a Dave's Double on another visit.
Wendy's near me in Delaware?
Here's a list of the Wendy's locations in Delaware. If you are traveling outside the First State, you can locate Wendy's by going to their website or app.
2151 Kirkwood Highway, near Elsmere
140 N. Dupont Highway, near New Castle
30 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Ogletown
2423 Pulaski Highway, Glasgow
4493 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
4300 Kirkwood Highway, Marshallton
10 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna
1596 S. Dupont Highway, Dover
735 Middletown Warwick Road, Middletown
1710 N. Dupont Highway, Dover
90 University Drive, near Christiana
10 Possum Park Road, near Newark
