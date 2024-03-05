Wendy's has a March Madness deal. How to get $1 and $2 hamburgers

March Madness is here and with the multitude of college basketball games filtering through your televisions, computers and other devices, who has time to cook?

Wendy's has a March Madness offer that will help.

During March, Wendy's is offering $1 Dave's Singles and $2 Dave's Doubles.

The offer is an in-app exclusive March Madness deal and ends Wednesday, April 10.

How to get the Wendy's March Madness offer

To get the March Madness deal, you need to do a couple of things:

You need to download the Wendy's app and create an account.

Once an account is created, visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discounted Dave's Single or Dave's Double to your order.

Place the order and pick up your food.

You can only use the offer once so you can get a Dave's Single on one visit and a Dave's Double on another visit.

Wendy's near me in Delaware?

Here's a list of the Wendy's locations in Delaware. If you are traveling outside the First State, you can locate Wendy's by going to their website or app.

2151 Kirkwood Highway, near Elsmere

140 N. Dupont Highway, near New Castle

30 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Ogletown

2423 Pulaski Highway, Glasgow

4493 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

4300 Kirkwood Highway, Marshallton

10 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna

1596 S. Dupont Highway, Dover

735 Middletown Warwick Road, Middletown

1710 N. Dupont Highway, Dover

90 University Drive, near Christiana

10 Possum Park Road, near Newark

