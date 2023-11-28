Cyber Monday deals at Macy's are still on — get up to 80% off on Columbia, Le Creuset and more

Cyber Monday sales are still going strong at a lot of retailers, and Macy's in particular continues to hit it out of the park when it comes to amazing deals. The savings are holding fast across categories, making it easy to knock out gift shopping while adding to your hosting arsenal (and maybe treating yourself to something a little special in the meantime). You can save more than $100 on a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven, grab a $620 Samsonite luggage set for only $232 (63% off!) and choose from an amazing array of cozy clothing, accessories, shoes and more — while saving up to 80% at Macy's extended Cyber Monday sale.

We dug through the options and found the cream of the crop in this extended Macy's Cyber Monday sale. Be sure to note where a deal requires the use of promo code FRIEND to take full advantage of the savings. Scroll for our curated list and be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals still going across the web.

Macy's J.A. Henckels International 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $250 Save $100 Never experience a dull moment in the kitchen again with this stainless steel knife set from the widely respected brand Henckels — and it's currently a wild $100 off! Not only will these blades make you feel like a dicing and slicing pro, but they're also dishwasher-friendly. $150 at Macy's

Macy's Clinique Moisture Surge Megastars Hydrating Skin Care Set $43 $77 Save $35 with code Keeping your skin quenched is imperative during the cold and dry winter months. This Clinique set includes everything you'll need to do just that: full-size Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment, and a cosmetic bag to store it all in. And did we mention it's 45% for this extended Cyber Monday sale? Save $35 with code Copied! FRIEND $43 at Macy's

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.