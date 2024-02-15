Cut the car clutter with this No. 1 bestselling trash can and organizer, on sale for just $10

How messy is your car? Don't worry, we won't judge — ours is no better. If you're like us, it's probably high time you tidied up your ride, and the No. 1 bestselling Hotor Car Trash Can is the solution you need. It's also on sale for $10 (down from $14).

Why is this a good deal?

This trash can is roughly the cost of lunch at your favorite fast-food joint. That's a lot less than paying to have your car detailed when the mess becomes too much to handle. While it's on-par with the price of other car trash cans, the Hotor is the most highly-rated of them all.

Why do I need this?

Cars get messy. That's just how it is, especially if you commute, take the occasional road trip or have kids. Far-flung coffee cups, random receipts and spills find their way into every nook and cranny of your car's interior, eventually turning it into a disaster zone. The Hotor mobile trash can gives you an easy place to dispose of food wrappers and empty cups, while the pockets on its sides can hold tissues, wipes and cleaning supplies to tackle problems fast — before they become a sticky mess on the floor or bottom of your cup holder.

If you need that precious interior space for something else, this can fold away for easy storage (just be sure to empty it first). Speaking of which: You can also use the Hotor as a storage bin for things such as chargers and snacks on long road trips. The inner lining is not only waterproof, but easily removable. Just give it a quick toss in the washing machine, and it's good as new.

Clean up your ride with this car trash can, which can double as an organizer for accessories. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

The Hotor Car Trash Can is the bestselling product in its category, with over 32,000 five-star fans.

"I tried three different car trash cans and this one fit my needs perfectly," one fan said. "It looks good, too. The bag blends right into my black interior so it isn’t obvious. I hang it off the back of the center console and it is long enough to hang below the air conditioning vent for the back seat of my Honda CR-V. My dog really appreciates that!"

"I bought this because I got tired of either keeping a plastic grocery bag in my car for trash or simply stockpiling trash until I felt the need to empty my car out," another buyer said. "After several months this trash can does its job and is very convenient for those who wish to maintain a clean car. I don't have kids but I purchased one for a friend who does and she found it to be amazing."

"I've had this for a year and I love it," a final customer raved. "It may look small, but I fit two grocery bags' worth of trash in this little can! I appreciate the adjustable straps on it as well, so I could perfectly fit it in my car. My only complaint is that I wish they sold the trash liners that originally come with it separately, as I’d buy more of them! However, I’ve just been using it without a liner since I ran out and I haven’t had any leaks or accidents at all."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

