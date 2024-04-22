Cruise the A1A for a Florida Road Trip Adventure

Florida’s State Road A1A must be experienced by those who want to explore the state’s beautiful coastline and numerous historical sites. From the charm of St. Augustine to the pastel glitz of Miami, this Florida road trip itinerary has an eclectic mix of attractions to satisfy most tastes.

Day 1: Jacksonville

The trip starts in Jacksonville Beach at the top of the 72-mile A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway. The Federal Highway Administration designated this section as an “All American Road.”

Beginning with 22 miles of beaches, there are plenty of opportunities for sun, sand, and surf. Stroll along the Jacksonville Beach Pier or visit the historic Kingsley Plantation to learn about the area’s rich history.

As the sun dips low, wander Riverside’s vibrant streets, savoring local bites and craft brews – including a stop at Intuition Ale Works for some live music or Bold City Brewery to taste the award-winning beers.

Day 2: St. Augustine

Take a step back in time in St. Augustine, the “Nation’s Oldest City.” Visit Castillo de San Marcos, explore colonial streets, and take a ghost tour in the spooky Tolomato Cemetery. After immersing yourself in history, indulge in some retail therapy along St. George Street, which is known for its unique shops and boutiques.

Don’t forget to stop by the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum before hitting the road. Take in the views from the top and snap some memorable photos.

Day 3: Cocoa Beach & Daytona Beach

On day 3, cruise through Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach. Embrace the surf culture in Cocoa Beach, the “Surf Capital of the East Coast.” Rent a board, feel the ocean’s rhythm beneath your feet, and catch some waves. Or, watch the pros shred the waves at the famous Cocoa Beach Pier. Refuel with a beachfront burger and a frosty shake, and soak up the sun before getting back on the road.

If you’re a motorsports fan, don’t miss the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach. Feel the adrenaline rush as you tour the iconic racetrack and learn about the history of NASCAR.

Day 4: Melbourne & Vero Beach

Continue the drive south to Melbourne and Vero Beach. Explore the Eau Gallie Arts District in Melbourne and discover unique art galleries and funky shops. Stop for a picnic lunch in Riverview Park, watching boats bob on the Indian River Lagoon, and then hop on a bike and pedal along the scenic Melbourne Causeway, capturing breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the city skyline.

As the sun sets, drift south to Vero Beach for a relaxing evening by the water. Stroll along Ocean Drive, a palm-lined boulevard with charming shops and waterfront restaurants.

Day 5: Fort Lauderdale & Miami

On the fifth and final day of your road trip, you’ll enter Fort Lauderdale, the “Venice of America,” with its intricate canal system and stunning waterfront mansions. Start your day by renting a water taxi and skimming the clear blue waves. You may even see a manatee or dolphin swimming alongside you.

Hop off at Las Olas Boulevard to walk through the boutiques and trendy cafes. Fuel your shopping spree with a brunch of fluffy pancakes at Java & Jam, then browse art galleries and designer stores overflowing with unique finds.

End the day by driving to Miami, the dazzling metropolis where you can experience the vibrant Cuban culture and stunning beaches. Explore the Art Deco District, with its pastel-hued buildings and iconic South Beach scene.

Your road trip may be coming to an end, but as you pack your bags and point your car homeward, remember this: Florida’s magic doesn’t fade with the sunset. This trip was all about the journey and your memories make it unforgettable.