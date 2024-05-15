‘Crown jewel’ for sale in Texas is called ‘The Judge’s House’ — See it to find out why

An unique house that looks somewhat like a mini mansion has landed on the real estate market in Lockhart, Texas, and it has a compelling history — along with an interesting name.

Aerial shot

Dubbed “The Judge’s House,” the Greek revival estate — which is listed for $1.1 million — has five bedrooms and sits on almost one acre. Built in 1907, the house was built by a man named Edward A. Masur for this future family, and is considered the “crown jewel of Lockhart,” the listing on Member.comission.co says.

Entryway

“One of the first structural brick homes in Lockhart, this residence stands proudly on nearly a full acre lot, offering ample space and a touch of grandeur,” the listing describes.

Staircase

“The kitchen and bathrooms present a unique opportunity to craft dream spaces perfectly tailored to your needs and desires. This renovation wouldn’t just enhance your daily lives but would also be a wise investment, significantly increasing the value of your property.”

Sitting room

The Masur family lived in the house for 70 years and even turned it into a boarding house after World War II, specifically for Air Force personnel.

Dining room

But why is its name “Judge?”

“In 1983, Texas State Judge Mike McKormick and his wife Kathy, with a passion for preservation, meticulously restored the mansion to its single-family glory. Their dedication ensured many original details, like the hand-carved stair paneling and the grand Oak Mantle, continue to grace the interior,” the listing details.

Window seat

“The high chair in the dining room was given to the McCormick’s as a gift when they purchased the house by the grandsons of the Masur family,” according to a news release. “This stays with the purchase of home. The large four oak trees in the front of the house were grown from acorns gathered at the Texas State Capitol.”

Interior

The historic home is still undergoing a renovation, which include:

New outdoor fence

Removal of outdated features

Restoring the hardwood floors

Interior

And so much more.

Interior

The home also comes with a swimming pool and four-plus parking spaces.

Porch area

The listing is held by Emily Waldmann and Megan Gallagher, Douglas Elliman.

Lockhart is about a 35-mile drive southeast from Austin.

