Crafters and mechanics love these magnetic work lights for 'nooks and crannies' and they're just $10 a pop

If there's one thing a handyman, mechanic or crafter needs, it's a good light so they can see all the tiny things they're working on that hiding in the smallest of shadows. Brightening up the workspace comes with all sorts of challenges, and the Lmaytech Rechargeable LED Magnetic Work Lights are up for all of them — nothing can hide from the light these guys shed and you can a two-pack for $19, down from $30 — that's nearly 40% off!

Why is it a good deal?

At nearly half off, these handy little glow sticks are quite the steal — they're less than ten bucks each! This two-pack does go on sale throughout the year, but we don't expect the price to drop lower than this until September.

Why do I need this?

These lights are not your average flashlights — they're designed with mechanics, handymen and plumbers in mind. Each one has a handle slightly smaller than a standard flashlight, making them super lightweight. That makes it easy for them to stick to the hood of a car or the inside of an oven with their magnetic base. No metal surface? No problem! These lights also have a hook at the base so they can hang from knobs and bars.

These lights have many useful features to solve just about any obscure problems around the house or garage. The main light is a stick that folds out. Click the power button once for the brightest setting, twice to dim it and three times to turn on the small light at the end of the stick. That one is good when you need to point a light at something specific. On top of brightening up all sorts of workspaces, these are also rechargeable LED lights and come with USB cables.

Over 6,000 shoppers rave about these rechargeable glow sticks. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"You light up my life!" gushed a Debbie Boone fan and happy shopper. "Best little flashlights! I use these when I am looking for things and I also use them when I am crafting and need more light. This light is really bright and the charge lasts a long time. Love using them."

"I do really enjoy this little gadget," a five-star fan wrote. "It's nice that you can adjust the brightness to the situation. If I get up in the middle of the night I don't have to light up the whole room, but just light up the single LED bulb on the tip that gives me just enough light to find the bathroom. Working under the sink the bright setting gives you more than enough light and it is easy to direct it where you want it. My four-year-old grandson loves to play with it and mastered the different settings in seconds. He is pretty rough with it, but it keeps on working. The red strobe light is really more of a red blinking light. That would be my only negative. I like the yellow color that makes the device easier to find."

"Kay did you flashy thing me?" asked a MiB fan and satisfied customer. "Looks like the flashy thing from "Men in Black" and is about as bright and mind-burning as well. Magnets are strong enough to let it hang off my tool cart with no fear of them falling. Remember if you can't think of anything else for Father's Day, guys love flashlights."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

