County urges microchipping to help your pets ‘make it home’

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department is encouraging El Paso

residents to “Help Your Pets Make it Home” this summer with free microchips.

The free microchip events will be held at different locations around El Paso County from May 28 through June 30.



“These microchip events are a great opportunity for pet owners to be prepared for the

Independence Day holiday. Unfortunately, not everyone enjoys the celebration. The holiday is an

incredibly stressful time for pets as they fear the noise of the loud bangs and lights from the

fireworks. Microchipping your pets and ensuring the contact information on their chip is updated can help get pets home quickly and safely in the event they go missing,” according to the County’s news release.

Last year, the Animal Welfare Department recovered 30 lost/runaway pets during the July 4th holiday and 22 pets during the New Year holiday. A total of seven were returned home thanks to updated microchips.



The free microchip events will take place at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Agua Dulce Park, 15371 Kentwood Ave. #9028

Wednesday, June 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fabens Veterans Park, 602 4th St. NE

Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

San Elizario Placita, 1521 San Elizario Rd.

Friday, June 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gallegos Park, 7361 Bosque Rd.

Friday, June 28, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Dr.

Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (in partnership with the City of Socorro)

Animal Welfare Department, 9521 Socorro Rd. Ste. B3



For more information on microchipping, call (915) 273-3470.

