Costco’s New “Delicious” Treat Is Selling Out Fast (and It's Only $10!)

There’s a new delicious treat on Costco shelves. If you’re a fan of chocolate and peanut butter and cookies, then trust us, you aren’t going to want to miss this one. Rolling Pin Snacks just announced a new flavor of its chocolate-covered cookie bites, now available on Costco shelves in select warehouses across the United States. And it looks good.

The Chocolatey & Peanut Butter Fudge Cookie Bites are round graham cracker sandwich peanut butter crème cookies dipped in chocolate and topped with a peanut butter drizzle. They come in a 20-ounce sealable bag, making it easy to snack and store your new favorite sweet treat. Early reviews are already raving about these cookies, and some even say they are “the best peanut butter chocolate cookies I’ve ever had.”

The news of Rolling Pin Snacks’ latest cookie bite flavor comes weeks after the successful launch of their first flavor, the Cookies & Cream Fudge-Dipped Cookie Bites featuring a chocolate graham cracker sandwich dipped cookie. You’ll also find other tasty treats from this company on Costco shelves, like Sea Salt Caramel Pretzel Bark, which shoppers think is so good, it’s “unreal.”

Although these cookie bites are delicious to eat by themselves, they have also sparked some creative snacking creations for chocolate peanut butter lovers, like a peanut butter rocky road, or a topping on your cup of vanilla ice cream from the Costco food court.

Unfortunately for Costco treat lovers, these cookie bites aren’t available at all warehouses nationwide. Only the Southeast Costco locations will have them on shelves, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Costco locations in the Bay Area also carry the Cookies & Cream flavor as well.



But don’t worry — if you’re craving a bag of these cookie bites, Rolling Pin Snacks does offer them on the brand’s website for you to buy online and ship right to your home!