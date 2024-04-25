As you consider how to volunteer, this is the case for helping our elderly NY neighbors

This National Volunteer Week, I find myself reflecting on the profound impact of serving our community's elderly population. For nearly 40 years, I've been a part of United Hebrew of New Rochelle, witnessing its transformation from a simple home for the aged to a vibrant senior living community. My journey with United Hebrew has been one defined by purpose, compassion and the transformative power of care.

This journey, however, isn't just mine. It's a call to action for all of us. The need for quality senior care is at an all-time high, and there's no better time than this week to consider how you can make a difference.

Too often, older adults are seen solely through the lens of their needs — healthcare, disability or illness. But their wealth of experience and wisdom is a treasure we risk losing if we neglect them. Volunteering offers the chance to rewrite this narrative.

Imagine the impact of simply spending time with a resident, listening to their stories, and offering companionship. According to the results of a 2023 University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging, one in three older adults aged 50-80 reported feeling isolated and more than one in three reported feeling a lack of companionship. This highlights a significant need for social connection among seniors. These seemingly small acts can make a world of difference, fostering a sense of connection and reminding them they're valued members of our community.

Throughout the years, I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the impact of dedicated service to our senior community. From shaping United Hebrew into a model of excellence in senior care to supporting initiatives like the expansion of our memory care community, every step has been guided by a simple belief: every individual, regardless of age or circumstance, deserves to live with dignity and purpose.

Yet, as we recognize the importance of our ongoing efforts, it's crucial to remember that the task of caring for our elderly is not one borne solely by institutions like United Hebrew. It's a responsibility shared by all members of our community.

As we honor National Volunteer Week, I urge each of you to consider how you can contribute to the well-being of our elderly population. Let’s celebrate our elders by dedicating some of ourselves to them. Contact your local senior center, nursing home, or assisted living community. There’s a place for you, and the impact you can make will resonate for years to come.

Let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to serving the elderly and ensuring that they are seen, heard, and valued as integral members of our community. Together, we can create a future where every individual, regardless of age, can age with grace, dignity and the support they deserve.

Malcolm Lazarus has been a dedicated supporter of United Hebrew for nearly 40 years, serving as chair of the board five times and completing subsequent stints as senior chair of the board.

