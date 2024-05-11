Concho Valley Florists gear up for busy Mother’s Day rush

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The week before Mother’s Day is always a busy one for florists across the Concho Valley. This year Americans are spending more than 30 billion dollars on Mother’s Day gifts and flowers are one of the most popular.

At San Angelo’s southwest florist Mother’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year even more than Valentine’s Day they’re been working for days to get arrangements ready for delivery and pickup before Sunday.

West florist says,” Well you know that they know that their families thinking of them. And it is something that they don’t go out and buy special.”

She says the best way to preserve the life of your cut flowers is to keep arrangements out of direct sunlight and heat And refresh the water often.

