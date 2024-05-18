Community food giveaway being held at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast and Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church are teaming up for a community food giveaway.

The giveaway will happen on June 1 at the church, which is located at 1822 North T Street. Those wanting to take advantage of the food giveaway can go to the church starting at 11 a.m. The event will last until all of the food is gone.

EVENT LOCATION:

The organizations ask that event-goers bring their photo ID and be prepared to complete the required paperwork.

