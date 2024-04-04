Columbia’s getting a new place for Italian ice and ice cream. Check out where it is

Northeast Columbia is set to get a new spot for Italian ice and other sweet, cool treats.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, which has shops across the U.S., plans to open a location at 4508 Hardscrabble Road. That’s east of Interstate 77 and north of Clemson Road. Other nearby businesses include a Walgreen’s, an O’Reilly Auto Parts and a Sonic-Drive-In, among others.

The Jeremiah’s website landing page for the Columbia location says it will be “scooping soon,” as does the cover photo banner on the Jeremiah’s of Columbia Facebook page. A March social media post from the location noted that it was hiring and that the “store is almost ready to open.”

The Columbia Jeremiah’s Facebook page also has a time lapse video showing construction of the Hardscrabble Road store.

Jeremiah’s has locations in numerous states, especially across the South in places such as Florida, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and North Carolina. Other locations in South Carolina include Greenville, Duncan, Boiling Springs and Pawley’s Island, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.

Jeremiah’s restaurants are known, naturally, for their Italian ice, with more than 40 rotating flavors offered, as well as soft ice cream. It also offers treats that layer the Italian ice and ice cream together.

Hardscrabble Road is a bustling thoroughfare in the northeast. About 24,700 cars per day travel down the section of the road where the ice cream shop will be opening, per state Department of Transportation statistics.