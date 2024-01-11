Colombian eatery nears opening at Fort Collins' The Exchange

Colombian food is officially coming to Northern Colorado this weekend.

Yellow Crunch — named for its yellow and crunchy Colombian cornmeal empanadas — plans to softly open in Old Town's The Exchange Saturday, taking over the space formerly occupied by Chick'n Cone, according to Yellow Crunch founder Viviana Henao.

The eatery will dish up Colombian finger foods, including its namesake empanadas, tamales and traditional dishes like bandeja paisa. All of Yellow Crunch's food will be scratch made and gluten free, Henao told the Coloradoan last year.

Yellow Crunch will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

