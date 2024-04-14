Classic cars dazzle in epic show at Chuck-A-Burger

ST. JOHN, Mo. – Crystal clear skies as classic car owners brought their vehicles out to Chuck-A-Burger for a one-of-a-kind car show.

Two local car clubs, “Lone Car Club” and “Just Us Street Rod Club” joined forces for an epic display Saturday along St. Charles Rock Road.

Chuck-A-Burger’s parking lot was filled with cars dating from the 1930s to more recent years.

Lone Car Club President Christopher Holland hopes to have monthly car shows just like this one until October. He says it’s all about people who love classic cars.

