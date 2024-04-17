Class of 2024 parents and caregivers: Write a letter to your graduating senior in the Post-Crescent

Would you like to submit a graduation letter to your high-school student? Here's how you can get it published in the Post-Crescent.

APPLETON - We're getting close to the end of the school year and graduation season, a milestone for thousands of high school seniors across the state as they look ahead to the next stage of their lives.

Whether seniors are excited to graduate, sad or nervous about what's ahead, or anything in between, this will be important moment for them and their families.

To help congratulate graduating seniors in the Fox Cities, we'd like to hear from parents, caregivers, family members and friends. We're looking for submissions of short letters to graduates to be featured in the Post-Crescent.

Here's how we can help you send your well wishes.

Here's how to submit a letter to your student to be featured in the Post-Crescent

Any person with a high school graduate in the Fox Cities can participate. We're looking for letters to seniors from Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, Kimberly, Kaukauna and other surrounding communities. Fill out this Google Form or email rloroff@gannett.com with the following information:

Your graduate's first and last name,

The name of their school and school district,

A photo in JPEG format of your graduate, either current or from when they were younger,

The names of all those included in the photo,

Explicit permission for the Post-Crescent to publish the photo,

A letter to your graduate that is no more than 200 words, signed by the writer.

Submissions that don't include all the necessary information will not be considered for publication.

Rebecca Loroff is a K-12 education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Class of 2024 parents and caregivers: Share letters to your senior