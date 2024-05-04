Cinco de Mayo events in Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
The holiday isn’t very popular in Mexico, but in the United States, it is typically a day for many events and parties.
Central Pennsylvania isn’t an exception and has many different activities to participate in for Cinco de Mayo this week.
Cinco de Mayo Events
Cumberland County
Cinco De Mayo Pepper 1M, 5K & 10K at Roof Park
When: Saturday, May 4 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Roof Park, New Cumberland, Pa
Details: US Road Running Club Race
Dauphin County
2nd Annual Cinco De Mayo Day Party
When: Sunday, May 5 from 3-7 p.m.
Where: 704 Cielo Rooftop Lounge
Details: Music, dancing, sounds by The “ClubKing”
Harrisburg Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl
When: Saturday, May 4 & Sunday, May 5
Where: Harrisburg, Pa.
Details: Over 4 venues, 2-3 drinks or shots, after-party, holiday-themed drinks
When: Saturday, May 4 from 12-2 p.m.
Where: Home 231
Details: $65, All you can eat taco buffet, variety of margarita flavors (2 per person), and tequila & Mezcal tastings
SpringGate Estate Cinco de Mayo Celebration
When: Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5
Where: SpringGate Vineyard
Details: Music, food trucks, games and vendors
Bearded Lady Brewing Cinco de Mayo
When: Saturday, May 4 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Bearded Lady Brewing, Elizabethville, Pa.
Details: Cravings by La Dollyz serving Mexican-style food, Ximena & Christian performing live Latino-style music
Lancaster County
Cinco de Mayo Jimmy Juice Release Party at Tellus360
When: Sunday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tellus360
Details: Release of brand new flavor, live music from Nancy Reagan’s
Lancaster Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl
When: Saturday, May 4 & Sunday, May 5
Where: Lancaster, Pa.
Details: Over 4 venues, 2-3 drinks or shots, after-party, holiday-themed drinks
Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Britain Hall
When: Sunday, May 5 at 12 p.m.
Where: Britain Hill Winery
Details: Music and food trucks
When: Sunday, May 5 with multiple times starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Loxley’s Lancaster, Pa.
Details: $45 per person, Family style brunch appetizers, omelet station, brunch entree, DIY Bloody Maria Bar, Mimosas, Bellinis, 21+
When: Sunday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Grandview Vineyard
Details: $10 admission for deck seating, margarita cocktails, slushies, Fego Latin food truck from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., music by Los Monstros on deck from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo Pick Your Project Workshop
When: Sunday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Board & Brush Lancaster
Details: $73, Create your own unique wood sign, all materials and step-by-step instructions provided, pre-registration required, free margaritas for those 21+
York County
When: Sunday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Hidden Springs Farm and Events, 201 Old Frontier Lane, York Pa. 174006
Details: Makers market
As abc27 is notified about other Cinco de Mayo events this article will be updated. If you know of any other events that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com
