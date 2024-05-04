Cinco de Mayo events in Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

The holiday isn’t very popular in Mexico, but in the United States, it is typically a day for many events and parties.

Central Pennsylvania isn’t an exception and has many different activities to participate in for Cinco de Mayo this week.

Cinco de Mayo Events

Cumberland County

Cinco De Mayo Pepper 1M, 5K & 10K at Roof Park

When: Saturday, May 4 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Roof Park, New Cumberland, Pa

Details: US Road Running Club Race

Dauphin County

2nd Annual Cinco De Mayo Day Party

When: Sunday, May 5 from 3-7 p.m.

Where: 704 Cielo Rooftop Lounge

Details: Music, dancing, sounds by The “ClubKing”

Harrisburg Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, May 4 & Sunday, May 5

Where: Harrisburg, Pa.

Details: Over 4 venues, 2-3 drinks or shots, after-party, holiday-themed drinks

Tacos & Tequila

When: Saturday, May 4 from 12-2 p.m.

Where: Home 231

Details: $65, All you can eat taco buffet, variety of margarita flavors (2 per person), and tequila & Mezcal tastings

SpringGate Estate Cinco de Mayo Celebration

When: Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5

Where: SpringGate Vineyard

Details: Music, food trucks, games and vendors

Bearded Lady Brewing Cinco de Mayo

When: Saturday, May 4 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Bearded Lady Brewing, Elizabethville, Pa.

Details: Cravings by La Dollyz serving Mexican-style food, Ximena & Christian performing live Latino-style music

Lancaster County

Cinco de Mayo Jimmy Juice Release Party at Tellus360

When: Sunday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Tellus360

Details: Release of brand new flavor, live music from Nancy Reagan’s

Lancaster Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, May 4 & Sunday, May 5

Where: Lancaster, Pa.

Details: Over 4 venues, 2-3 drinks or shots, after-party, holiday-themed drinks

Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Britain Hall

When: Sunday, May 5 at 12 p.m.

Where: Britain Hill Winery

Details: Music and food trucks

Loxley’s Cinco de Mayo Brunch

When: Sunday, May 5 with multiple times starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Loxley’s Lancaster, Pa.

Details: $45 per person, Family style brunch appetizers, omelet station, brunch entree, DIY Bloody Maria Bar, Mimosas, Bellinis, 21+

Cinco De Mayo at Grandview

When: Sunday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Grandview Vineyard

Details: $10 admission for deck seating, margarita cocktails, slushies, Fego Latin food truck from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., music by Los Monstros on deck from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Pick Your Project Workshop

When: Sunday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Board & Brush Lancaster

Details: $73, Create your own unique wood sign, all materials and step-by-step instructions provided, pre-registration required, free margaritas for those 21+

York County

Cinco De Mayo Makers Market

When: Sunday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Hidden Springs Farm and Events, 201 Old Frontier Lane, York Pa. 174006

Details: Makers market

