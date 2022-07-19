Chris Pratt shows off six-pack abs on set of 'The Terminal List': 'Lookin cut'

Chris Pratt, 43, recently posted a shirtless photo while on the set of Prime Video’s The Terminal List — but it wasn’t his abs and fake wound that his followers noticed. Instead, Pratt’s 9-year-old son Jack stole the moment.

“Lookin cut,” Pratt captioned the photo, which was taken in his trailer. A closer look reveals a cute sticky note left by Jack that read: “See ya at 8:00 ish,” signed with a heart and his name.

It didn’t take long for friends and fans to point out Jack’s sweet note, including Pratt’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, who commented, “See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo.”

The account for his mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper added, “The note from Jack ❤️.”

“I love that note from Jack too! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” another commenter wrote while another added, “The note from your son🥲😍.”

Pratt shares Jack with ex-wife, Anna Faris. The actor and Faris finalized their divorce in 2018, and she went on to marry cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Meanwhile, Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2019. They’ve since welcomed daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 2 months.

Pratt's family has spoken openly in the past about their life at home with a newborn. In a recent interview with Schwarzenegger, the new mom admitted that she doesn't lift a finger in the kitchen when her husband is around.

"He's the cook," the 32-year-old mom told Yahoo Life about Pratt. "He cooks and I'm very grateful. He does all the cooking in our house and he's very, very good at it."

"He's very passionate about it, so that makes it all work really well," she said. As far as his specialty, Schwarzenegger added: "He makes really great breakfast, especially as my daughter has gotten older and is able to have different foods, she also loves his breakfast."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.