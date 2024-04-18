Chef Solomon Johnson Shared the Most Underrated Way to Cook with Cannabis—and It Uses a Tool You Probably Have

Plus his tips for not getting too high during an infused meal and how he’s breaking down cannabis stereotypes in the Black community.

Nicco Page

Curious about how to incorporate cannabis into your favorite dishes? EatingWell spoke with Chef Solomon “Swoop” Johnson, owner of pan-African restaurant The Bussdown, which has locations in Oakland, California, and Washington, D.C. The winner of the first season of Chopped 420, a Chopped spinoff featuring cannabis-infused food, Johnson is celebrated for his creativity of infusing THC into his dishes and recognized as one of the top cannabis chefs in the industry.

Johnson talked with EatingWell to spill behind-the-scenes tidbits about what he ate while filming the show during the pandemic—just like the rest of us, he turned to his comfort foods. We chatted about his favorite weed cuisine plus how he’s advocating for the Black community in this exclusive interview.

EatingWell: What are the best ways to start cooking with cannabis?

Johnson: The best recipes to start with are vegetable-based dishes like salads. No cooking or heat is required, just the cannabis-infused oils. There are so many ready-to-use products for cannabis consumers, including infused olive oil and chili oil. The dosage is clear and accurately depicted on the packaging, making the experience safe, fun and easy.

EatingWell: What are the most underrated ways to cook with cannabis?

Johnson: Using the flower raw is so undervalued. Just a microplane grater and a nice nug of flower can set off a pizza or pasta. I’m a purist—cannabis is perfect the way it is. Some consumers favor a “flavorless” food product, so the less weed you taste the “better” the food. Call me old-school but I want to taste my weed.

Related: 9 Reasons You Should Have a Microplane Zester in Your Kitchen, According to Our Test Kitchen

EatingWell: Do you have any tips for hosting an infused meal? How do you not get too high?

Johnson: It’s important to dose safely. Always remember, less is more. Keep your guests informed. Never feed anyone food they don’t know is infused. Keep the water cups full. Infuse with CBD as well to help balance out the psychoactive effects of THC.

EatingWell: What are your favorite cannabis food pairings?

Johnson: My all-time favorite is fried chicken and medicated hot honey. I love infusing condiments so as soon as hot honey hit the scene I jumped in the lab and medicated a batch for personal use.

EatingWell: What are your hopes for the future of cannabis dining?

Johnson: For cannabis dining to be celebrated for its benefits to body, mind and soul. I hope that cannabis dining will evolve in a way that serves both its loyal, longtime fans and new, curious consumers by serving delicious, unforgettable food.

EatingWell: How are you breaking down cannabis stereotypes in the Black community?

Johnson: Cannabis has been used as a tool to persuade the public to associate African Americans with drug use and criminalization to facilitate mass incarceration and community disruption. My role as a Black man, business owner and cannabis user is to chip away at that deep-seated structural racism. I’m a successful entrepreneur and cannabis user. Serving people at cannabis-infused events like Cannescape (an overnight dining experience in California) is the best way for me to change the narrative in a meaningful way.

Too many African American people are imprisoned for nonviolent drug offenses, and receive harsh sentences and convictions based on racist stereotypes. We need to establish federal and state expungement of criminal records as well as invest in and support our BIPOC communities.

EatingWell: If you don't feel like cooking, what pantry staples do you turn to to make a quick and easy dinner?

Johnson: I always have good olive oil, aged balsamic, pasta and fresh herbs at home. Pasta is my all-time favorite comfort food. So it’s always available in abundance in my kitchen.

Related: 14 Pasta Dinners You Can Make with Pantry Ingredients

EatingWell: Did you have a go-to snack when filming Chopped 420 that helped keep you energized?

Johnson: When I was on set during Chopped, it was in the middle of the pandemic and social distancing was being practiced. I had to stay in my hotel room if I wasn’t on set and leaned on room service. I always went for chicken fingers and fries because I’m still a kid at heart—with extra BBQ sauce.

EatingWell: What are your go-to shoes for long days on your feet in the kitchen?

Johnson: Birkenstocks—open-toed on my way to the kitchen and then I transition to a clog.



Read the original article on Eating Well.