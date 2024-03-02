Cheetos, Chex Mix and more: What is Delaware's favorite snack? How about rest of the US?
Maybe you have your favorite: Cheetos, Chex Mix or something else. But what is Delaware's top snack?
With National Snack Day on March 4, it can be hard to choose, but no worries, researchers have put together a list of the top snacks in each state.
HubScore, a data company, analyzed 20 trending snacks, listing the top five favorites for all 50 states.
What is Delaware's favorite snack?
According to the 2024 data, Delaware's favorite snack is Doritos, which was the second most popular in the country.
The top favorite snack across America are Rice Krispies Treats, which came in first place for 18 states, including Pennsylvania, Maine and Washington.
The rest of Delaware's top five are as follows:
2nd: Rice Krispies Treats
3rd: Cheetos
4th: Cheerios
5th: Fritos
Delaware is not alone in loving Doritos — states like Maryland, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia and the District of Columbia all agree with Delawareans.
Find the top-five picks for nearby states below the graphic.
What is Pennsylvania's favorite snack?
Pennsylvania, a bordering state, had slightly differing favorite snack ratings. The state's list is as follows:
1st: Rice Krispies Treats
2nd: Doritos
3rd: Cheetos
4th: Cheerios
5th: Starburst
What is New Jersey's favorite snack?
New Jersey is the only state to pick Cheerios as its top snack. Here are the state's favorites:
1st: Cheerios
2nd: Lays
3rd: Starburst
4th: Goldfish
5th: Pringles
What is Maryland's favorite snack?
Maryland has the same top-three picks as Delaware. Here is what's on the state's list:
1st: Doritos
2nd: Rice Krispies Treats
3rd: Cheetos
4th: Goldfish
5th: Cheerios
What is Delaware's favorite candy?
According to other data from HubScore, Delaware's favorite candy is Milky Way, with the rest of the list as follows:
2nd: Snickers
3rd: M&M's
4th: Starburst
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: National Snack Day: What is Delaware's favorite snack?