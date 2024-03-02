Cheetos, Chex Mix and more: What is Delaware's favorite snack? How about rest of the US?

Maybe you have your favorite: Cheetos, Chex Mix or something else. But what is Delaware's top snack?

With National Snack Day on March 4, it can be hard to choose, but no worries, researchers have put together a list of the top snacks in each state.

HubScore, a data company, analyzed 20 trending snacks, listing the top five favorites for all 50 states.

What is Delaware's favorite snack?

According to the 2024 data, Delaware's favorite snack is Doritos, which was the second most popular in the country.

This Sept. 26 photo shows Nacho Cheese flavored Doritos in Philadelphia. “Artificial and natural flavors” have become ubiquitous terms on food labels, helping create vivid tastes that would otherwise be lost in mass production. As the science behind them advances, however, some are calling for greater transparency about their safety and ingredients.

More: What Halloween candy does Delaware love best? It's on a map

The top favorite snack across America are Rice Krispies Treats, which came in first place for 18 states, including Pennsylvania, Maine and Washington.

The rest of Delaware's top five are as follows:

2nd: Rice Krispies Treats

3rd: Cheetos

4th: Cheerios

5th: Fritos

Delaware is not alone in loving Doritos — states like Maryland, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia and the District of Columbia all agree with Delawareans.

Find the top-five picks for nearby states below the graphic.

What is Pennsylvania's favorite snack?

Pennsylvania, a bordering state, had slightly differing favorite snack ratings. The state's list is as follows:

1st: Rice Krispies Treats

2nd: Doritos

3rd: Cheetos

4th: Cheerios

5th: Starburst

What is New Jersey's favorite snack?

New Jersey is the only state to pick Cheerios as its top snack. Here are the state's favorites:

1st: Cheerios

2nd: Lays

3rd: Starburst

4th: Goldfish

5th: Pringles

What is Maryland's favorite snack?

Maryland has the same top-three picks as Delaware. Here is what's on the state's list:

1st: Doritos

2nd: Rice Krispies Treats

3rd: Cheetos

4th: Goldfish

5th: Cheerios

What is Delaware's favorite candy?

According to other data from HubScore, Delaware's favorite candy is Milky Way, with the rest of the list as follows:

2nd: Snickers

3rd: M&M's

4th: Starburst

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: National Snack Day: What is Delaware's favorite snack?