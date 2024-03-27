Take a cheese-loving road trip through West Central Wisconsin

Store manager Rhonda Eppers and cheese maker Fred Sebold work with the rest of their small team to make their cheese curds at Nasonville Dairy in Curtiss, Wisconsin on Friday, March 22, 2024. Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin

It's early on a Friday and I'm standing in the small retail store at the Nasonville Dairy factory a few miles west of Abbotsford.

A few people are already getting their weekend cheese fix. Workers scurry about behind the counter, filling bags with fresh curds. There's a milky, yeasty smell in the air. The cheese curds are still warm from the vat located in the cheesemaking plant behind the store.

I get to my car, open the bag, and put a warm curd in my mouth. Oh maaaaan. Is there any food better than the first squeaky, salty, buttery first bite of a fresh cheese curd? I don't think so.

This Nasonville Dairy factory is located just off State 29, and it's often a must-stop when my wife and I travel west to Minnesota's Twin Cities from our home in Wausau.

We stock up on curds and other dairy products to give to our Minnesota friends. And for ourselves, too. There are several cheese factories and factory-direct retail outlets selling Wisconsin cheese on the heavily-traveled roads of State 29 and Interstate 94. Here are five cheese factories and retail stops you can visit in West Central Wisconsin.

Store manager Rhonda Eppers and coworker Karen Brecke finish the process and bag freshly made cheese curds at Nasonville Dairy in Curtiss, Wisconsin on Friday, March 22, 2024. Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin

Nasonville Dairy does a great colby

Nasonville Dairy bought the factory and store west of Abbotsford in 2009; prior to that it was owned and operated by Tim Suttner. Wondering what to get at Nasonville, aside from curds? Try the small factory's young colby cheese. In the late 1980s, changes in the laws defining how cheese factories were able to make colby cheese changed. This opened the door for producers to make a product closer to mild cheddar cheese, but still market and sell it as colby. To my taste, Nasonville makes the kind of colby cheese that I remember growing up in the 1970s and '80s, squeaky like curds, crumbly and buttery rich.

Visit Nasonville Dairy at N14505 Sandhill Ave. in Curtiss and learn more at nasonvilledairy.com.

Marieke Penterman, (right) has won dozens of awards for her gouda, which is made with old-world Dutch processes. In this photo from 2019, she celebrates third place in a U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, held in Green Bay.

Thorp's Marieke is the place for Grade A gouda

Drive about 20 miles west to Thorp and you'll find Marieke Gouda, an extravaganza of a cheese producer. Like the name implies, gouda is the only cheese produced and sold on the farm. The award-winning cheese is made with milk that comes from cows cared for on the Marieka property, and is made to old-school Dutch standards. The driving force behind the operation is Marieka Penterman, who along with her husband, Rolf, are transplants from the Netherlands. People can eat at a cafe, visit the cows and take tours of the entire operation. In addition to cheese and other locally-made food, people can buy treats imported from the Netherlands, including chocolates and stroopwafels (waffle cookies sandwiching caramel or other sweet fillings.)

Visit Marieke Farm at 200 W. Liberty Drive, it's located near the intersection of State 29 and Clark County M, and learn more at mariekegouda.com.

Spice things up at Yellowstone Cheese

Next stop, Yellowstone Cheese of Cadott. Yellowstone makes it a goal to purchase the milk it uses from small family farms, said Mike Shirk, manager. The store includes tons of locally-made food products, including maple syrup, jams and condiments. But what cheese should we get? Yellowstone offers a variety of spicy cheeses, from a horseradish Monterey to a more traditional pepperjack to the Triple XXX, made with habanero peppers. Too hot? You can cool overheated taste buds with a scoop of local Olson Ice Cream, made in small batches in Chippewa Falls.

Visit Yellowstone Cheese at 24105 Chippewa County MM in Cadott and learn more at yellowstonecheese.com.

RELATED: Fresh. Buttery. Soapy. Astringent. Enter the world of professional cheese tasting.

RELATED: Swiss cheesemaker wins third consecutive World Championship Cheese Contest; Wisconsin wins 39 classes

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is known for its curds

I am a traditionalist when it comes to cheese curds. I don't want batter, I don't want deep-fried, I don't want flavors. But Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is where I make an exception. Ellsworth is such a giant in the curd world, the city of Ellsworth itself holds a famous annual Cheese Curd Festival. The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery got its start in the early 1900s, but this stop at its Menomonie location is the coop's newest cheesemaking facility and retail store. According to the company's website, the newest products are sold at this store before being made widely available. "That's how you can be among the first to get your hands on trending items like our new Cheddar Curd Crunchers," the website said.

Visit the Menominonie cheese production facility and store at 3001 Dunn County B and learn more at ellsworthcheese.com/visit/menomonie.

Freshly made Wisconsin cheese curds are loaded into bags after being hand separated and salted at Nasonville Dairy in Curtiss, Wisconsin on Friday, March 22, 2024. Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin

Cady Cheese Factory has a 116-year history

The Cady Cheese Factory & Store, located a few miles south of Interstate 94 on State 128, first started making cheese in the early 1900s, "with the first known cheesemaker hired in 1908," according to its online history. In 2013, the factory and store was purchased by the Burnett Dairy Cooperative. Today it's known for its longhorn colby cheese, produced in a cylindrical shape. But the store also features more than 100 varieties of cheeses, and one of its specialties is its Cady Cheese party trays. Visitors can order those ahead by calling 715-772-4218, or try their luck with pre-made trays in the store's coolers.

Visit Cady Cheese Factory & Store at 126 State 128, Wilson and learn more at cadycheese.com/stores.

Keith Uhlig is a regional features reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin based in Wausau. Contact him at 715-845-0651 or kuhlig@gannett.com. Follow him at @UhligK on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram or on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Five fresh Wisconsin cheese stops on a drive to Minnesota