Cheap getaways for under $150 from DFW Airport? We found 10 flights to U.S. destinations

Feeling the summer vacation bug? Perhaps you should look into a quick getaway out of North Texas.

How about a visit to the White House, Chicago Bean, or perhaps the Las Vegas strip for under $150.

You’d be surprised, there is an affordable flight out of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport to almost any major U.S. city. Round trip tickets, on Google Flights or Kayak, can be found for weeklong dates in various tourist destinations.

Simply type in “Google flights.” From there, you should be able to choose a departure destination (DFW) and that is it. No need to put in dates or arrival location, Google will scan the internet for you and pull up one-week trips within the next six months. You can also filter so you only see flights within $150, or whatever your price range may be.

The cheapest round-trip flight out of DFW is with Spirit Airlines to Miami for $38. Most flights found with ticket prices this cheap will be with Spirit or Frontier airlines. Please note that flying with the budget carriers mean you have to pay for a carry-on bag. You are only allowed to bring one personal item on board for free.

For a quick getaway though, packing should be light and flights should be short.

Here are current round trip flights out of DFW for under $150:

Boston, Massachusetts

Spirit, $134

Chicago, Illinois

Frontier, $40

Spirit, $54

Las Vegas, Nevada

Frontier, $40

Spirit, $54

Los Angeles, California

Frontier, $106

Spirit, $63

Miami, Florida

Frontier, $38

Spirit, $41

Nashville, Tennessee

Frontier, $40

Spirit, $72

New Orleans, Louisiana

Spirit, $65

New York, New York

Spirit, $83

San Diego, California

American, $129

Frontier, $68

Spirit, $118

Washington D.C.

Frontier, $93

Spirit, $126