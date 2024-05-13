Celebrating mothers in Harlem: ‘The older I get, I realize all the sacrifices she made’

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — There are so many wonderful Mother’s Day celebrations at Melba’s Restaurant, but one was particularly poignant.

Dozens were all celebrating the good health of Retired NYPD Lieutenant Sounia Wilson, who just had a successful kidney transplant.

This was her first night out.

“The kidney came from my old driver in the 44,” Wilson told PIX11 News. “Her cousin was brain dead and that’s when I got the call on Christmas Day.”

Her daughter, Sadasia McCutchen, organized this celebration, which included Mother’s Day bingo, pulled short rib, sliders, and red velvet cake.

“The support she has from our community and friends are the reason she’s where she is today, so this makes Mother’s Day feel incredibly special,” Sadasia Mccutchen, daughter, told PIX11 News.

In attendance and also being celebrated is this mother of triplets. All three of her 28-year-olds just graduated with advanced degrees and are beginning their careers.

“I am feeling just great,” Beverly Williams, mother of triplets, told PIX11 News. “ the reason my Mother’s Day is a happy day is because of them.”

“My mom gave us everything, the sun, the moon, the stars,” Amber Williams, a triplet, told PIX11 News. “The older I get, the more I realize all the sacrifices she made to give us all the successes we’ve had.”

In another room, a different celebration to honor mother figures, especially two aunts, Amelia Montgomery and Viola Brandenburg.

“These ladies have taught organization, timeliness, how to cook, how to be ladies and gentlemen,” Susan Esannason, a devoted niece, told PIX11 News. “They carried on the legacy of excellence in our family.”

“I don’t have any children, but they are my children, and I am feeling very special today,” one of the aunts, Amelia Montgomery, replied.

As many people in Melba’s said, mothers should be celebrated every day.

