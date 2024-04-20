Celebrate National Park Week with gear that gives back to the parks

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Every year, typically coinciding with Earth Day, National Park Week rolls around to help donate money to and coordinate volunteers for America’s national parks. It’s also a pretty sweet deal that entrance fees are waived the first day of the week, and the Park Service hosts a huge variety of free online and in-person activities for the entirety of the occasion. This year, National Park Week is April 20 to 28.

We know that not everyone lives close enough to a park to pop over for free admission day and some may prefer to celebrate virtually. If this sounds like you (and you’d like to stock up on some stylish park swag for the spring and summer), we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of some of our favorite pieces of national parks-themed gear and apparel, from hiking gear and hammocks to camp chairs and more. Feel free to load up that shopping cart — every one of these items gives back to the parks you know and love.

National park apparel

Itching for some new national park threads or a gift that’s sure to please the outdoorsiest human on your list? Here’s a smattering of our favorite national park apparel brands and some of their most trail-worthy designs.

Parks Project Sequoia Spirit Long Sleeve Tee





We like big trees and we cannot lie, which is why we simply had to include this vintage-inspired giant Sequoia t-shirt by one of our favorite brands, Parks Project. Not only does this company work directly with nearly 50 park conservancies (it has donated $2.5 million to parks-related initiatives so far), but it’s also constantly updating its website with fresh designs, so keep checking back for even more fun products.





National Park Geek California Road Trip Shirt





I first learned about National Park Geek in 2020 when I was on a mission to visit every national park in my minivan and saw loads of its adorable products in official park gift shops. What I didn’t know then was that the brand has joined 1% for the Planet and a minimum of 1% of all sales to national parks-specific charities. This California-themed road trip shirt is simple and perfect for scenic drives on hot summer days. It’s made with 100% cotton and offers gender-neutral sizing.





Pendleton National Park Stripe Beanie





Fancy blanket company Pendleton has been making waves the last few years with its heavy wool national park series of throws, each of which features a different pattern and colorway of park-themed stripes. The good news? You don’t have to splurge on a blanket anymore to take this fun look home with you, and for every park-themed item Pendleton sells, the National Park Foundation gets a royalty. With designs like Grand Canyon Blue and Yellowstone Taupe, there’s surely a beanie to match your unique style.





Sequoia Parks Conservancy Bear Sketch T-Shirt





If you’re a fan of Sequoia and Kings Canyon and would prefer to donate at a more local level, this Bear Sketch T-Shirt would look perfect on any trail this season. Made of a synthetic poly blend, this garment is ultra-soft and quick-drying — ideal for hiking in the warm summer months. Plus, it comes in a slimmer, magenta design as well, so you and your boo can match.





Parks Project National Parks Puff Print Pocket Tee





Like Parks Project’s funky vintage designs but prefer a more general parks-centric design? This 80s-inspired puff print graphic tee features a brightly-hued Kings Canyon scenic byway on both the front and back, plus it’s made with 100% cotton, which is great for everyday wear.





Parks Project Parks Wonderland Hiking Sock 2-Pack





Finally, Parks Project has created fun, technical hiking socks so we can show our pride on and off the trail. Made of Coolmax Eco (repurposed from otherwise landfill-bound plastics), quick-drying nylon and polyester, and a touch of spandex for stretch, these babies are sweat-wicking and ready for your next trek. Bonus points for this two-pack being a mega deal, compared with other top hiking sock brands.





National Park Geek Camper T-Shirt





Whether you’re a happy camper or just a plain ol’ camper, the simplicity of this t-shirt is sure to make you smile and help start a conversation around your next communal campfire. These cotton tees are extra cozy and, like all National Park Geek products, benefit the parks you know and love.





Parks Project Yellowstone Geysers Hiker Short





Too often, those comfy spandex hiking shorts are functional without being fashionable. Luckily, Parks Project has combined the two with this geyser-inspired print that’s designed to mimic the thermal pools of Yellowstone. Made with recycled polyester, which wicks moisture away from your skin as you sweat, these shorts also feature a 7-inch inseam, meaning they won’t ever chafe. Pair it with a matching long sleeve shirt ($68) to ward off the sun





Sequoia Parks Conservancy Sequoia and Kings Canyon Map Socks





We love these trail map socks of Sequoia and Kings Canyon, which benefit the Sequoia Parks Conservancy with every purchase. Sporting a long crew length and a fabric blend that’s mostly synthetic, they are as cozy on the trail as off. And, in case Sequoia isn’t your favorite park, McGovern and Co. also makes loads of park-specific socks.





The Landmark Project Find Me in the Forest Tee





Though this one doesn’t technically benefit a national park, per se, most travelers to national parks will spend at least some of their time passing through or camping inside of a national forest. The Landmark Project is great because it not only has awesome park-specific apparel (the company is a proud member of 1% for the Planet) but it also has a series of initiatives that benefit organizations like Leave No Trace and the National Wildlife Federation more directly. I love the brand’s recycled cotton-poly blends because they are both durable and extra soft, so I can comfortably wear them around town or on a day hike with my pup.





National park home goods and outdoor gear

But maybe you have a few too many tees in your closet and you’d rather show your support with a fleshy new piece of camp gear? Read on for a selection of home goods and outdoor products that give back to America’s national parks.

Parks Project Rocky Mountain Candle





If the mountains are calling and you can’t go, bring their fresh fragrance home with you and light up this Rocky Mountain-inspired subalpine lavender candle from Parks Project. Designed to have an 80-hour burn time, this natural soy and coconut blend candle will brighten up any room. More of a hot weather wild child? Check out the company’s Joshua Tree candle, which mimics the scent of a desert campfire.



Eno DoubleNest Giving Back Printed Hammock





Though we’re a bit blue about Eno not bringing back its national park-specific hammocks this year, we love this equally groovy set of printed tree slings that give back to the trail that each design was inspired by. Our pick is the Topo Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) model, which directly supports the Pacific Crest Trail Association. The PCT goes through seven different national parks, and maintaining this storied long-distance path will take loads of resources so that future generations can enjoy it.





Nomadix Original Towel: Grand Canyon National Park





Much like a sunset at the actual Grand Canyon, the soft tangerines and warm blush tones in this microfiber towel are simply dreamy. Starting with post-consumer recycled materials (each original-size towel uses the equivalent of 30 plastic bottles), Nomadix has created a quick-dry, odor-resistant towel that is as hard-working as you are, ideal for yoga, the beach or your next parks road trip.





Good and Well Supply Co. National Park Candle 3-Pack





If you’re a true parks diehard like I am, you’ll flip for this three-pack of candles by Good and Well Supply Co. With it, you can make every room in your house smell like a different national park, and, yes, the packs are fully customizable to your tastes. Try out the crisp vetiver, pine and sandalwood of the Yellowstone blend or the smoky embers and amber of Big Bend.



Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug





Though Hydro Flask isn’t currently selling its national park-themed water bottles, HydroFlask has its very own in-house parks non-profit, Parks for All, which has donated more than $3.7 million back to the public lands we all know and love. As such, any purchase from this brand is bound to kick back a little cash to the parks. We love this insulated camp mug, which boasts a leak-proof lid and can be easily clipped to the outside of your pack when you aren’t sipping.





Parks Project Dancin’ Frogs Camp Chair





Who said your camp set-up had to be all boring, solid colors? With Parks Project, there’s never a dull moment, which is made clear by this Dancin’ Frogs packable camp chair. At a scant 2.35 pounds, it’s light enough for car camping or mellow backpacking, and it would look similarly stellar at the center of your next music festival camp.





Ranger Doug Vintage National Park Posters





Ranger Doug’s company is simply awesome because it takes vintage WPA park poster designs and provides internet shoppers with high-quality prints to liven up their living spaces with a little park-centric décor. It’s an easy way to hang the glaciers of Mount Rainier or the manatees of Biscayne on your living room wall.





Rumpl Grand Teton National Park Blanket





Through a partnership with 1% for the Planet, this Certified B-Corp gives back big to the national parks by way of its ultra-warm, ultra-cozy puffy blankets. Though there are loads of brilliantly-colored designs of some of the most famous natural landmarks found in the parks, and all of them are both water- and stain-resistant, we adore this brand new Grand Teton throw, which features the impressive Snake River Valley on a brilliant autumn day.



Pendleton Glacier National Park Dog Bed





We simply couldn’t pen a national parks gear list without mentioning a little something for your park-loving pupper. Well-priced and extra-warm, this polar fleece dog bed by Pendleton is backed with cotton canvas, for easy cleaning in and out of the campground. It also features a removable, machine-washable cover, so bring on those muddy trail pups.





Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

