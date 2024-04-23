To celebrate Arbor Day Winter Springs set to give out free trees

In order to celebrate Arbor Day the City of Winter Springs will deliver more than 1400 trees, all at no cost to residents - as part of its annual Tree Giveaway event.

On April 11, Winter Springs Mayor Kevin McCann proclaimed April 26, 2023, Arbor Day in the City of Winter Springs and encouraged all citizens “to celebrate by supporting efforts to protect our trees and woodlands and urged citizens to plant trees and promote the well being of this and future generations.”

Starting April 24, the City of Winter Springs with the help of A Budget Tree Service Inc., will begin delivering the trees free of charge.

A guide to help care for and maintain their new addition will be given to every resident who receives a tree.

According to a new release, the City of Winter Springs holds its annual Tree Giveaway in an effort to encourage residents to plant a tree and help purify the air, prevent soil erosion, and keep the city beautiful.

Residents who live in incorporated Winter Springs can register online and choose from six different types of trees:

Bald Cypress

Crepe Myrtle

Eastern Red Cedar

Red Maple

Winged Elm

Tea Olive

In February, Winter Springs was named Tree City USA for the 35th consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation.

All trees are paid for with proceeds from the City of Winter Springs Arbor Fund, and this year the city plans to deliver over 200 more trees than last year, the release stated.

