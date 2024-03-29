Catherine Zeta-Jones says she keeps this candle in 'almost every room' of her house

There's nothing like a scented candle to make your home smell heavenly — Catherine Zeta-Jones agrees and a Jo Malone candle is the one that lights up her abode. The Chicago and Mask of Zorro actress told The Strategist that she used to stop in at the flagship store of luxury home brand to "smell every candle they had." Her favorite? Lime Basil and Mandarin.

According to Zeta-Jones, Jo Malone's Lime Basil and Mandarin candle is "quite an exotic smell." She also revealed that she has "one in almost every room in my house." Pretty impressive endorsement, right?

As the name suggests, the candle features fresh notes of lime, basil and mandarin oranges. It also contains notes of amberwood and fresh thyme. If you want your home to smell clean, refreshing and luxurious, this is a contender. It also has an approximate burn time of 45 hours, so it'll last quite a while — as it should, for the price. It's also seriously pretty, and it comes packaged in a gift-ready, ribbon-tied box. (We won't blame you if you gift it to yourself.)

Catherine Zeta-Jones says she's like "a kid in a candy store" when it comes to Jo Malone candles.

Of course, it's not just Zeta-Jones who loves this candle. "This candle smells divine," wrote an Amazon shopper. "Everyone that smells wants to know what it is. The scent is light and fresh. The candle burns for a long time."

"I received this candle as a gift and had to purchase another one after it was done because I love the scent so much," wrote another five-star reviewer. "It’s pricey for a candle, but definitely worth it."

Another satisfied shopper described it as "the best OG fragrance out there. We love this fragrance and gifted it to both of our moms for Christmas. Nothing better than the Jo Malone original scent."

A few shoppers say they expected a stronger scent for the price, though. "We did smell this in the shop and the fragrance is strong," said a reviewer on Jo Malone's website. "However, it is rare for me to smell this once the candle is lit unless I am to stand or sit right next to it. I fear it may be of more use in smaller spaces so the smell becomes more concentrated."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)