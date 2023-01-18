Cardi B talks about plastic surgery: 'I like being perfect'

Cardi B says she's ready to step out after having her "body done" after birth of second child. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cardi B says she's "done" with plastic surgery over a year after giving birth to her second child.

The 30-year-old rapper and mother to Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1, talked about going under the knife on the premiere episode of REVOLT's The Jason Lee Show when discussing her brief hiatus from the spotlight after having her son in Sept. 2021.

"I didn't want to pop out after I had my son because I told you, I wanted to get my body done first," she said. "A lot of people thought that like, when I gave birth, I automatically went to do surgery. No, I literally waited like seven months to do surgery because we have to."

Cardi was already shutting down plastic surgery rumors just one month postpartum when fans started speculating that she had gotten work done before attending Paris Fashion Week weeks after her son's birth. "You cannot do surgery after you give birth," she said at the time. "Especially me, I lost so much blood, guys."

While Cardi was set on being more patient with her body after her son, she had previously revealed that she had a breast augmentation and liposuction after the birth of her daughter. "Yes, my daughter f***ed me up!" she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2019. After experiencing some complications as a result of the surgeries, she tweeted in June 2019, "I ain't getting surgery again."

However, "I always wanted to do certain things," she told Jason Lee.

"People will be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that's just not the truth. I just be feeling like if I wanna correct something, I wanna do a little something something, like I don't give f***, I'm gonna do it. Like, I just like, I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself. And if I wanna do it, I do it."

Even before she was famous, Cardi said she felt that she had a "big nose" but was "afraid" to get it done. Around 2018, people started talking about a nonsurgical way to change it.

"Everybody kept saying like, there's a nonsurgical way to get your nose smaller and that's doing fillers. So I did fillers on my nose right in 2019 and that s*** f***ed my nose up," she said. "My nose got longer, it got wider and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what the f***? I f***ed up my nose.' I have no choice but to actually do my nose. So in 2020, after "WAP," I got my nose done."

Now, after having had cosmetic surgeries done after the birth of her son, Cardi claimed again that she's stopping modifications.

"I'm done," she said. "I look great."

