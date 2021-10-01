Cardi B shuts down plastic surgery rumors after giving birth: 'Take your f***ing time'

Cardi B is encouraging her followers – especially those who are new moms – to "take your f***ing time" after receiving comments about her body being "snatched" weeks after giving birth.

The rapper just welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Offset on Sept. 4. Already, she's made her way to Paris for Fashion Week where she's rocked a number of body-hugging outfits and has received praise for how she looks.

"Giving me amazing compliments on my body," Cardi shared in her Instagram stories on Thursday. "I think it’s because right now I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son 'cause he was sitting so low."

Although the 28-year-old was flattered by the comments, she pointed out that many people also made accusations that she had gotten plastic surgery. Some even asked if she'd already had liposuction or a tummy tuck after having her son.

Cardi B denies plastic surgery rumors after giving birth to her second child. (Photo: Instagram)

"You cannot do surgery after you give birth. Especially me, I lost so much blood, guys. One day I'm gonna talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery," she said.

Cardi has been open about the plastic surgery that she's had done in the past, sharing in a March 2021 Interview cover story that she was "insecure" while growing up and had a number of procedures done to overcome that. After the birth of her now three-year-old daughter, Kulture, Cardi also shared that she had a breast augmentation and liposuction in lieu of working out.

"Listen, I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body," she said in May 2019 while defending the choice. Months later, however, the rapper shared that she was facing complications as a result of the surgeries and hadn't given herself enough time to recover. "I ain’t getting surgery again," she wrote in a June 2019 tweet.

On Thursday, she shared that she's been more patient with her body this time around.

"My skin is still loose and I still got a little pouchy pouch right here, right here, and oh, if I show you my back fat and my face is still so fat and my neck," she said. "But f*** it. Take your f***ing time. It's really hard dealing with kids."

Cardi and Offset's son has yet to make any appearances on social media, other than the parents' birth announcements. The baby boy is the Migos rapper's fifth child.