Can Georgina Chapman's Marchesa make a comeback in the era of 'cancel culture'?

In the nearly two years since Harvey Weinstein was first publicly accused of sexual harassment, over 90 women have come forward with allegations against the disgraced producer. (He has denied all claims of nonconsensual sex.) While justice has yet to be served legally — he is awaiting trial in New York on sexual assault charges — Weinstein was culturally sentenced to life imprisonment. But there was another casualty in the media honcho’s overdue takedown: his former wife, Georgina Chapman.

What did she know of his alleged crimes? Tabloids and celebrities all speculated, with everyone from Anna Wintour and Alyssa Milano defending the Marchesa designer to Rose McGowan skewering her. ("My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement following the allegations. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.") While Chapman's ex-husband remains a pariah, the designer has slowly been sliding back into New York society.

On Wednesday, Marchesa will have a presence at New York Fashion Week again, albeit much more subdued than years prior to the scandal. Instead of a splashy runway show, the new collection will be viewed by appointment only, capping off nearly two years of turmoil. After the allegations, employees reportedly left the company as rumors circulated the brand was in trouble. Aside from the label being tied so closely to Weinstein — who allegedly bullied actresses into wearing Marchesa at events — Chapman's co-founder, Keren Craig exited the fashion house in June. So, can Chapman's Marchesa make a comeback in the era of cancel culture?

"I think she has a compelling story to tell if she so desired, but I don’t think that we can completely expect her to not try to pick up the pieces of her life and push forward," Wynter Mitchell Rohrbaugh, digital strategist and owner of Pablo Jobs, tells Yahoo Lifestyle. "She can tell a story with her brand."

Rohrbaugh continues, "It has to be delicate, but she needs to let the brand do the talking first. She has to put that at the forefront. Her ex is beyond scorched earth, but she still has a journey and women being held responsible for their partner’s misdeeds is out. What’s in is charging forward and doing what you have to do independent of what people think. If she has the support and the consumer interest, why not go all in?"

Marchesa's rollout has been slow and steady over the past 16 months. After canceling their February 2018 runway show at New York Fashion Week, the brand made its first statement three months later with a little help from Scarlett Johansson. The Avengers star wore Marchesa to the Met Gala that May. Johansson, one of the voices of the Time's Up movement, was called a hypocrite on social media and had to issue a statement defending her decision. ("I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," she said.) While social media's stance was obvious, Chapman forged ahead.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2018 Met Gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Jackson Lee/Getty Images)