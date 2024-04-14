Cactus, succulent show and sale comes to Albuquerque Garden Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plant owners alike took part in a local event this weekend, highlighting several private plant collections in the region.

Plant enthusiasts were invited to the Cactus and Succulent Society Show and Sale at the Albuquerque Garden Center.

The free event brought together vendors that provide a wide variety of cacti and succulents for the community to buy from starter plants to special specimens.

The society also hosts meetings on the third Wednesday of every month at the Albuquerque Garden Center.

