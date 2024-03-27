César E. Chávez Day: what's closed, how to honor activist's memory in El Paso

César E. Chávez Day, a federal commemorative holiday, will be marked on Sunday, March 31.

The day celebrates the legacy of the American labor rights hero. The day was initiated by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

In El Paso, the students of La Fe Preparatory School have been learning about the activist and plan to have a children's march on Thursday, March 28.

El Pasoans interested in honoring the memory of Chávez also have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of farmworkers through a collection drive.

Find out more about the activist, events and common questions about the day.

Who is César Chávez?

Chicano and civil-rights icon César E. Chávez was born on March 31, 1927, in Yuma, Arizona, to migrant laborers. He worked in the fields before joining the Army for two years and returning to being a farmworker. However, he questioned the life of instability and low wages, which led him to grassroots organizing.

Chávez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later consolidated with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee and is now known as United Farm Workers. It is one of the largest farm labor unions in America, with more than 10,000 active members, according to nationaltoday.com.

Chávez passed away on April 23, 1993 in San Luis, Ariz. In 2014, President Barack H. Obama declared March 31 a national holiday.

Cesar Chavez, a civil rights activist, is pictured during a birthday bash in his honor March 10, 2024, at Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. Chavez was born March 31, 1927.

Are schools off for César Chávez Day?

School districts in El Paso County will not observe César Chávez Day. However, higher education institutions will take a day off.

Will UTEP have classes on César Chávez Day?

The University of Texas at El Paso will not have classes on Friday, March 29.

Will EPCC have classes on César Chávez Day?

El Paso Community College will observe César Chávez Day on Monday, April 1.

El Paso County offices closed on César Chávez Day?

The El Paso County offices will observe César Chávez Day on Monday, April 1, and will be closed.

The city of El Paso offices will observe César Chávez Day on Monday, April 1, and will be closed.

Ways César Chávez is being honored in El Paso

Children from La Fe Preparatory School in Segundo Barrio will honor the life of César E. Chávez by doing a march at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28. The entire student body, nearly 200 Pre-K to fifth-grade students and their teachers, will march from the campus, 616 E. Father Rahm Ave., east to Ochoa Street, down to 7th Avenue, north to Florence Street. They will return to their school building via their schoolyard's 6th Street entrance.

The school's educators have been working closely with its students to teach them about the important and groundbreaking contributions of activist heroes like Chávez and Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers.

"César would have been proud to see these little ones becoming tomorrow's leaders. They are taught and raised to be confident, educated, and proud voices for their community. Teaching our youth what it means to be true activists and informed voters is everyone's responsibility," Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta said in an email.

La Fe Preparatory School students will have a children's march on Thursday, March 28 in honor of César Chávez Day (which is March 31).

The El Paso County Volunteer Program invites the community to donate new socks, ballcaps, long-sleeve shirts and cooling towels for local farmworkers. The Farmworkers Fill Our Tables service opportunity will be through April 5.

People can drop off the items at collection boxes around the city. The collection boxes will be picked up on Friday, April 5, and the items will be distributed on Saturday, April 6.

Drop off locations:

County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., 1st & 3rd floors.

Downtown Annex, 320 S. Campbell St.

Family Youth Services Center, 6314 Delta Drive.

Fabens Community Center, 201 NW Camp St.

Agua Dulce Community Center, 15371 Kentwood Ave.

Canutillo Community Center, 7351 Bosque Road.

El Paso County Sportspark, 1780 N. Zaragoza Road.

Ascarate Golf Course Pro Shop, 6900 Delta Drive.

Juvenile Detention Center, 6400 Delta Drive.

Sheriff's Headquarters, 3850 Justice Drive.

Justice of the Peace #4, 2350 George Dieter Drive, Suite A.

Justice of the Peace #5, 9521 Socorro Road., Suite B2.

Justice of the Peace #6-2, 14608 Greg Drive.

Justice of the Peace #7, 435 Vinton Road, Suite C.

Is there mail on César Chávez Day?

The U.S. Postal Service does not observe César Chávez Day. Therefore, the Post Office will deliver Priority Mail Express and some Amazon packages on Sunday, March 31.

