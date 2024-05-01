Buy fresh food, homemade goods at these 6 Springfield-area farmers markets

As the calendar flips to May, it means the return of farmers markets across the Springfield area.

We have you covered with everything you need to know about the 2024 season.

Old Capitol Farmers Market

Where: Intersection of Fourth and Adams streets in downtown Springfield

Season: May 15-Oct. 26 Saturdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What: This is the 25th season for the event in downtown Springfield, which is the largest down state, producers only farmers market. The open-air venue expects to average 40 vendors.

Electronic benefit transfer is accepted and SNAP benefits can be converted at the information desk into a Healthy Ways card that can be spent like SNAP benefits. The Link Match program allows for SNAP benefits to be doubled up to $25.

New this year is an interactive map of the market that allows patrons to communicate with vendors and locate specific stands throughout the market season. The map can be accessed on Downtown Springfield Inc.’s website downtownsprngfield.org.

Grand opening festivities for the downtown summer market season will kick off May 18 with free cake and cooking demonstrations from Lincoln Land Community College.

Illinois Products Farmers’ Market

Where: The Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds

Season: May 16-Sept. 26, Thursdays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. (except July 4 and Aug. 1, 8 and 15 for the Illinois State Fair)

What: This is the 17th season for the night market that combines access to fresh produce and other Illinois-based growers and businesses along with some nightlife. Different wines and craft beers produced in Illinois will be featured throughout the market season, along with food trucks and free, live music. More than two dozen vendors are expected.

Link cards are accepted and there is a match program up to $25.

The kick off celebration May 16 includes kids activities, a Touch-a-Truck event, zoo animals and a drawing for state fair giveaways.

Check the website for special events like Health and Wellness June 20 and Sept. 12 and State Fair nights June 27 and July 25 and free ice cream June 27 in honor of dairy month.

The LMH Market

Where; Expo Building at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln

Season: May 11 - Sept. 21, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon

What: This is the ninth season for this producers only venue. Roughly two dozen vendors are signed up for the in-door market with products ranging from locally raised produce and proteins to goats’ milk soap and micro greens. Newcomers this year range from locally grown honey from Witty’s Farm in Elkhart to beef products from M&M Family Farms in Hopedale, fresh eggs from D&D Farm in Lincoln to The Mushroom Farmacy in Springfield.

A rotating schedule of events throughout the season include the children’s Power of Produce (POP) Club, free health screenings and Moving at the Market challenge that rewards

individuals for walking a lap at the track with monthly prizes. Programming throughout the season will feature cooking demonstrations.

SNAP benefits are accepted. And, thanks to a donation from the hospital foundation, the market will double the dollar value of SNAP benefits each week.

The market kicks off May 11 with special guest Harvey The Mini Cow, free face painting and a storybook walk.

Jacksonville Farmers Market

Where: Pathway Plaza in the 1900 block of W. Morton Avenue in Jacksonville

Season: May 4-Nov. 2, Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon; May 21-Sept. 3, Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to noon; May 22-Sept. 4, Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

What: This is the 27th season for the vendor-run, growers only market, located just east of Walmart. The open air market averages two-dozen to three-dozen vendors throughout the season, selling seasonal produce, locally raised proteins, eggs, baked goods, jams and jellies, plant starts and flowers. SNAP benefits accepted with a matching grant.

New this year are evening hours. The market will now be open 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays (Thursday morning hours were eliminated to make this feasible).

Rochester Public Library Farmers Market

Where: 1 Community Drive in the library parking lot in Rochester

Season: June 9-Sept. 22, second and fourth Sunday every month from noon to 3 p.m.

What: The outdoor market features roughly a dozen vendors selling local raised produce and proteins, scratch baked goods and crafts. The market also has a variety of food trucks, including a return of Greenie’s Grill. Kid activities are planned for the second Sunday of each month. Cash or check payments accepted, as well as SNAP benefits with a matching program.

Downtown Taylorville Farmers Market

Where: Downtown Taylorville on the east and south sides of the square

Season: May 4-Sept. 28, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon

What: The market averages two dozen vendors weekly, selling locally grown produce and fresh meats, scratch-made baked goods and arts and crafts.

Natalie Morris is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Illinois farmers markets 2024: 6 markets near Springfield, Illinois