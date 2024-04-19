Burr oak planting set at Hayes home April 26

See the newest trees added to the Spiegel Grove arboretum, which is also the grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont, during a sunrise Arbor Day tree tour April 26.

Then try breakfast treats on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home, followed by the dedication of a Burr oak tree planted in honor of the Ohio Division of Forestry’s 75th anniversary.

A tree tour will be held at Spiegel Grove on April 26.

Tickets for the tree tour and breakfast treats are required and available at www.rbhayes.org.

Tickets are $12 for non-members and $8 for Hayes Presidential members.

Tree dedication open to the public

The Burr oak dedication will take place at 8:30 a.m. on the Hayes Home verandah. That event is free to the public.Representatives from the Division of Forestry and Hayes Presidential will speak during this ceremony.

Spiegel Grove is a 25-acre arboretum that has more than 90 species of trees, some of which date to President Rutherford B. Hayes’ time on the estate or earlier. Varieties include chestnut, oak, holly, ginkgo, various pines and more. A seedling of the Oklahoma City bombing Survivor Tree also has been planted and is thriving.

Spiegel Grove is a level II arboretum

The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum named Spiegel Grove a level II arboretum for achieving particular standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens. Level II arboreta have more than species of trees and woody plants.

The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity and professionalism.

Spiegel Grove is also recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.

For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.

