Burlington taking applications for food and alcohol concessions at Oakledge Park

Burlington residents can expect to see some new food and drink vendors in Oakledge Park this summer. The Burlington Department of Parks, Recreation & Waterfront is taking proposals from interested parties for a one-year lease, with a second-year option at the city’s discretion, to provide food and alcohol concessions.

The vendor will operate out of the upper portion of the lower shelter at Oakledge Park. There will be access to power for a truck or cart, water and additional storage space. There will also be space for the vendor to set up seating.

Proposals are due by 4 p.m. May 13. They will be evaluated by city staff on numerous points of interest, and more information may be requested. Questions can be directed to Waterfront & Parks Operations Manager Alec Kaeding. Answers will be posted May 4 on the Burlington RPF website.

Swimmers revel in the refreshing water at Oakledge Park on Saturday, July 13.

The park is south of downtown Burlington and has two public beaches, Blanchard Beach and Oakledge Cove. It also includes a fully inclusive playground, volleyball courts, tennis courts and bocce ball courts.

For vendors conducting business at the park, the department asks for "a proposed compensation package of 10% of gross revenue receipts, monthly payments, with a minimum payment of $2,000 annually," according to the Oakledge Park Food Concessions Vendor RFP.

Submissions

Email submissions should be formatted like and include the following information:

Cover letter. This will set the vision for the proposed experience. Please include a statement of understanding and approach to the operation.

Proposed Owner and Operator. Clearly indicate the applicant’s designated owner, manager, as well as any co-owner or investor who will be assigned to the work and their respective expertise in such work. Please detail the type of ownership, as well as the name and location of parent company and subsidiaries, if any.

Specific Experience. Descriptions detailing completed, similar or relevant experience that the applicant, co-applicant and/or investor has executed. Relevant information of previous locations, type of equipment, and other relevant experience to a fast-paced seasonal operation is preferred. Links to similar or relevant operations are encouraged.

List of References. Provide a minimum of two references for whom the applicant has provided similar services within the last five years. Include the name and telephone number of the contact person and a description of the role and services provided to that contact.

Pricing. Please provide a list of detailed costs associated with this RFP and hours you are committed to work.

Signed Livable Wage with the Proposals.

Documentation of prior food and alcohol sales from the State of Vermont.

Proposals should be sent to Alec Kaeding at akaeding@burlington.vt.gov.

Other requirements

Potential vendors will need to meet the requirements to the highest degree to be considered for the project. Requests will be evaluated on a point scale with a total of 60 points possible.

Qualifications. Experience in providing vendor sales in an outdoor setting.

Cost. Compensation for the city of Burlington and food and drink prices.

Hours. Must be a commitment to hours as noted. Identify any additional hours outside scope.

Returning Concessionaire.

Food and Retail Sales. If there is a variety of retail and food sales.

