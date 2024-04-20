Burlington Girl Scout achieves Gold Award for painting mural at theater

Kaylee Kramer, of Burlington, has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, for painting a mural with legendary artists at The Capitol Theater in Burlington, according to a news release.

“I strongly believed that Burlington would greatly benefit from public art in our community,”

she says.

Kaylee Kramer of Burlington and the mural she painted (Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois)

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 42.2% of adults struggle with

symptoms of depression and/or anxiety, and according to a recent study, people experience a

73% decrease in depression symptoms when enjoying art. After learning these statistics, Kaylee

knew she could use her artistic talents to support her community.

“My Gold Award mural has brought my community closer together, blossomed several

connections, and uplifted countless people,” says Kaylee. “I see people on social media

reacting to my mural with #ArtHealthy posts, They’re sharing just how much of an impact the

icons in the portraits have made on their life and the joy they get from seeing them honored in a

public place.”

She chose The Capitol Theater because it is a beloved building in Burlington. She knew it would be a location where all community members could enjoy seeing art in a public space and hopefully inspire others to use art to support mental wellness.

“I have made so many connections with people I otherwise would have never met, and I have

also seen so many beautiful connections being made between the public and my mural. Seeing

the faces of citizens and visitors light up at the sight of their favorite icon being honored in a

colorful display is an unforgettable magic,” Kaylee said. “It leaves people inspired and happy, which in turn keeps me inspired and happy as an artist.”

Kaylee attends West Burlington High School and will graduate in 2024.

Gold Award Girl Scouts become innovative problem-solvers, empathetic leaders, confident

public speakers, and focused project managers. They learn resourcefulness, tenacity, and

decision-making skills, giving them an edge personally and professionally.

According to recent research, Gold Award Girl Scouts are more likely to fill leadership roles at

work and in their personal lives and are more civically engaged than their non-Girl Scout peers, the release says. Eighty-seven percent (87%) of Gold Award Girl Scouts agree that earning their Gold Award gave them skills that help them succeed professionally. Seventy-two percent (72%) said earning their Gold Award helped them get a scholarship. Changing the world doesn’t end when a Girl Scout earns her Gold Award. Ninety-nine percent (99%) of Gold Award Girl Scout alums take on leadership roles in their everyday lives.

