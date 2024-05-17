This Brooklyn Rental Doesn't Have a TV (but Does Have a Meditation Room)

Adrienne Breaux
·6 min read
ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York

STYLE: Bohemian, Scandinavian

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1100

Modern dating and relationship coach Alysha Malik needed to make her apartment a peaceful place. As the founder of Rythm, a “relationship and sexual wellness platform to help humans connect better with their parts and partners,” she designed her private home and office to “explore mindfulness connection, from its earthy palette and sensual textures to its incorporation of a dedicated meditation space.” The aim was to create a home where her “brand, body, and mind can thrive.”

Dweller playing with cat in dining room.

“I am categorized as a highly sensitive person, making my attention to detail in my environment extremely important to me. From hue mood lighting to scents and sounds, I have designed a home that hugs your nervous system,” Alysha explains. “The feeling of being in the space is best described as a calm and Zen environment with sprinkles of disco and dance feels.”

Dweller sitting on kitchen countertop.

Alysha’s 1100-square-foot Williamsburg rental apartment is a corner unit with a rounded, curved living room façade. “My favorite element is its floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room that make you feel like you are secluded in a bubble, watching the world pass by,” she describes.

Dweller sitting at dining table.

Her home also features nods to her background. A South Asian immigrant, Alysha Malik grew up in Pakistan in a Muslim family, where she says sex was vilified, yet wives were expected to go from “virgins on the streets to acrobats in the sheets.” This disconnect led to a passion for relationships and human connection, and Alysha is clinically trained in IMAGO relationship theory and in Gottman Level 1 for couples counseling.

Resources

ENTRY

LIVING ROOM

  • Coffee Table — Wayfair

  • Bar Stools — Wayfair

  • Headboard for Bed — Urban Outfitters Home

  • In Tune, Card Game for Couples — Rythm 

DINING ROOM

KITCHEN

BEDROOMS

  • Red Led Light Therapy — Joov

  • Second Bedroom Sofa/Bed — CB2

  • Side Tables — Amazon 

BATHROOM

Thank you for sharing your home and your story, Alysha!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

