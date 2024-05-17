This Brooklyn Rental Doesn't Have a TV (but Does Have a Meditation Room)

"I got very lucky, as my apartment hunt included finding the listing on Street Easy, and only viewing this one unit, and signing on the spot," she writes about this 1100-square-foot Williamsburg rental apartment. Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"It is as if the apartment found me vs. the other way around. When I walked into the unit, the Scandinavian finishes, light wooden floors, and modern appliances won my heart over, transporting me back to my nomadic days in Mexico City," Alysha writes. Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

Alysha says that friends who visit her home ask about her glassware. "I purchased it in CDMX (Mexico City) and flew back with a suitcase full of drinkware," she writes. Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"I furnished the majority of my home within seven months, except for the dining table, which I purchased in January 2024," Alysha begins. "Having a rounded living room was definitely a challenge to work with, as there is no focal point." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"I oscillated between moving the sofa against the windows vs. the view being the windows and once I placed an order for the dining table, the layout and flow of the living space became more intuitive. Life is about perspective, and changing my view before submission really changed my whole perspective on the use of space," she continues. Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

The sofa was the starting point of Alysha's design. "While not the most comfiest, it is definitely a modern statement of the earthiness I want to exude in my space. Based on its color palette, I knew I wanted the rest of the home to be white, beige, and sand with the accent color being terracotta," she writes. Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"I recently bought a dining table and look forward to hosting more dinner parties," Alysha admits. "This really opens up the space to be a container for the collective, where we share meals, ideas, fantasies, and a sense of community. No home is complete without a dining table." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"What can’t be seen on Zoom calls is nested above my workspace: A shiny, operational disco ball. This piece reminds me that life is a dance floor and if you love what you do, you can dance your way through the journey," Alysha writes. "I love dancing and it is one of the rare times I am able to drop down into my body and out of my head." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"I do not own a TV in my home, as I believe watching TV is the least intimate way to interact with another human being," Alysha admits. Credit: I do not own a TV in my home, as I believe watching TV is the least intimate way to interact with another human being," Alysha admits. Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"The setting of my space is designed to enhance human interaction through conversation and movement." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

Alysha says her apartment gets a "TON of direct sunlight. Every morning when I walk out of my bedroom I get slapped in the face with rays of sunshine that feels like I am walking into heaven." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

When asked if her home has a Zodiac sign, she answered, "Aquarius because my home is definitely an anomaly in the busy, hectic New York City." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"It acts as a Zen space to calm the nervous system, yet unconventionally inspires productivity and mindfulness." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"I was nomadic back in 2022 and came across an art fair in CDMX (Mexico City) and purchased a large indigo painting of a little girl riding a bicycle with the moon and stars shining above her, an unchartered path ahead of her and a trail of stardust behind her," Alysha describes of her best purchase in the home. Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"I bought it instantly, without having a home, because I believe that you buy art when it speaks to you, regardless of whether you have a home or not. It is my favorite art piece in my home because it reminds me of the opportunities that become possible in life when you take the less-beaten path. It’s never too late to carve your own future." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

"As a serial monogamous dater, I have always been in a relationship from age 13 to 30. This was my first time moving into a new space as a single woman, building furniture, and hanging art without help," Alysha writes. "No tears were shed while putting furniture together, I promise." Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan Credit: Nivedha Meyyappan

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York

STYLE: Bohemian, Scandinavian

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1100

Modern dating and relationship coach Alysha Malik needed to make her apartment a peaceful place. As the founder of Rythm, a “relationship and sexual wellness platform to help humans connect better with their parts and partners,” she designed her private home and office to “explore mindfulness connection, from its earthy palette and sensual textures to its incorporation of a dedicated meditation space.” The aim was to create a home where her “brand, body, and mind can thrive.”

“I am categorized as a highly sensitive person, making my attention to detail in my environment extremely important to me. From hue mood lighting to scents and sounds, I have designed a home that hugs your nervous system,” Alysha explains. “The feeling of being in the space is best described as a calm and Zen environment with sprinkles of disco and dance feels.”

Alysha’s 1100-square-foot Williamsburg rental apartment is a corner unit with a rounded, curved living room façade. “My favorite element is its floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room that make you feel like you are secluded in a bubble, watching the world pass by,” she describes.

Her home also features nods to her background. A South Asian immigrant, Alysha Malik grew up in Pakistan in a Muslim family, where she says sex was vilified, yet wives were expected to go from “virgins on the streets to acrobats in the sheets.” This disconnect led to a passion for relationships and human connection, and Alysha is clinically trained in IMAGO relationship theory and in Gottman Level 1 for couples counseling.

Resources

ENTRY

Console Table Entry — Graficial Store

Pebble Wall Hooks — Cosymple Store

LIVING ROOM

Coffee Table — Wayfair

Bar Stools — Wayfair

Headboard for Bed — Urban Outfitters Home

In Tune, Card Game for Couples — Rythm

DINING ROOM

Farm Wooden Dining Table — Plank + Beam

KITCHEN

BEDROOMS

Red Led Light Therapy — Joov

Second Bedroom Sofa/Bed — CB2

Side Tables — Amazon

BATHROOM

Cheetah Lamp — Urban Outfitters Home

Thank you for sharing your home and your story, Alysha!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form