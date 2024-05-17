This Brooklyn Rental Doesn't Have a TV (but Does Have a Meditation Room)

Modern dating and relationship coachAlysha Malik needed to make her apartment a peaceful place. As the founder of Rythm, a “relationship and sexual wellness platform to help humans connect better with their parts and partners,” she designed her private home and office to “explore mindfulness connection, from its earthy palette and sensual textures to its incorporation of a dedicated meditation space.” The aim was to create a home where her “brand, body, and mind can thrive.”
“I am categorized as a highly sensitive person, making my attention to detail in my environment extremely important to me. From hue mood lighting to scents and sounds, I have designed a home that hugs your nervous system,” Alysha explains. “The feeling of being in the space is best described as a calm and Zen environment with sprinkles of disco and dance feels.”
Alysha’s 1100-square-foot Williamsburg rental apartment is a corner unit with a rounded, curved living room façade. “My favorite element is its floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room that make you feel like you are secluded in a bubble, watching the world pass by,” she describes.
Her home also features nods to her background. A South Asian immigrant, Alysha Malik grew up in Pakistan in a Muslim family, where she says sex was vilified, yet wives were expected to go from “virgins on the streets to acrobats in the sheets.” This disconnect led to a passion for relationships and human connection, and Alysha is clinically trained in IMAGO relationship theory and in Gottman Level 1 for couples counseling.