From bobcats to black bears. Smile. You are on Andrew West's remote censor camera!
Mark H. Bickel and Andrew West, Naples Daily News
·2 min read
Earlier this month, award-winning photographer Andrew West produced another stunning photograph of Southwest Florida wildlife with his remote sensor camera. This time it was a bobcat.
The amazing thing about West's vast collection of photos of critters in the wild is that the subjects often look like made an appointment with him to have their portrait taken. But nothing is "posing" here. The magic of the remote sensor camera, also known as a camera trap, is that it is activated by the movement of the animal, producing these uncanny moments in the natural world.
West invests hours of his time checking on his remote sensor camera, maintaining it, readjusting it, replacing the batteries and frequently hiking out to its location to see if the camera has been triggered and by what.
Here is just a sampling of the array of breath taking wildlife photos West has been able to produce through the years with the remote sensor camera, which is set up in an undisclosed location in eastern Lee County:
A family of racoons (2022)
Limpkin (2023)
White-tailed deer (2023)
Sandhill cranes (2019)
A fawn with its mother (2023)
Endangered Florida panther (2019)
Bobcat (2022)
Alligator (2022)
Gray fox (2019)
Black bear (2018)
Three turkeys (2019)
Who is Andrew West?
Andrew West has been a photographer/multimedia journalist at the News-Press in Fort Myers since 1997. He covers general news, the environment and documentary assignments for the newspaper and the USA Today Network-Florida. He is a graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.
He has won numerous awards, which include many National Press Photographers Association awards, Best of Gannett, and multiple commendations from the Society of Professional Journalists including a Sigma Delta Chi award for the work done in Haiti, the Society of News Design among others.
Besides journalism, Andrew loves to photograph wildlife, and he finds Southwest Florida the perfect place to live and work.
