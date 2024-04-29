Remote censor camera captures slinky bobcat hunting in Collier County CREW lands

Before the sun rises above the horizon, a bobcat strolls by a remote sensor camera set up by News-Press photographer Andrew West at Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Among the wildlife that Photojournalist Andrew West has captured with his camera, the latest includes a bobcat strolling by a remote censor camera at the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed in Collier County.

West started using the camera trap setup in 2016 while doing a story on panthers. "The camera trap allows close-up views of wildlife without me having to be there," he said.

In addition to bobcats, he's captured a pair of panthers, a family of raccoons, a black bear, and white-tailed deer, among others.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the bobcat’s ears are pointed with short, black tufts while the tail is short and gives the appearance of being "bobbed."

They live throughout Florida in deep forest, swamps, and hammock land, where patches of saw palmetto and dense shrub thickets serve as den and resting sites. Bobcats can range five or six square miles, the FWC reports.

West's camera caught this cat just before daybreak one Saturday. An efficient hunter, the bobcat hunts by sight and usually at night, the FWC reports. But seeing a bobcat during the day is not uncommon because they sleep for two to three hours at a time.

A bobcat strolls by a remote sensor camera set up by News-Press photographer Andrew West at Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed on Friday, April 12, 2024.

More: Deep in the woods: Watch photographer Andrew West set up his wildlife camera

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Bobcat stalks CREW lands, captured by Andrew West's remote camera