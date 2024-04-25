Boating open ay NYPA reservoirs

Apr. 25—The New York Power Authority has reopened the lower and upper reservoirs for the season to recreational boating at the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project. Both fishing areas were recently enhanced with picnic tables and portable bathrooms , according to a NYPA news release.

Use of the upper reservoir is limited to rowboats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks only — with or without electric-trolling motors. Gasoline-powered engines and sailboats are prohibited on the upper reservoir. Recreational craft, including rowboats or canoes, with or without-electric trolling motors, and boats with gas-powered engines may be used in the lower reservoir.

The public fishing access along the Schoharie Creek just below the lower reservoir is currently open.

For access to the upper reservoir, boaters are required to stop at the south gate on Valenti Road no earlier than 7 a.m. on the day use of the upper reservoir is intended. All boats must be off the reservoir promptly at 5 p.m. Shoreline fishing closes at dusk. Daily inspections of the reservoir will be performed by NYPA security, according to the release.

For access to the lower reservoir, boaters are required to stop at Mine Kill State Park's toll booth or the park's office on the day use of the lower reservoir is intended. Boating will be permitted from 7:30 a.m. until the park closes, however all boats must be off the reservoir one hour before the park closes. The park will be open until 4 p.m. until the first weekend in May; afterward, it will remain open until dusk.

Visit the New York State Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation webpage on tips for boating safety.

The reservoirs may be closed to boating at any time at the Power Authority's discretion, the release said.