Blind, confused Dakota calls ‘out for her family’ at PA shelter. Pup needs a new home

A husky that’s been through a traumatic time hasn’t lost her sweet nature at one Pennsylvania shelter, and she is on the hunt for a new, loving family to shower her with nothing but affection.

When Dakota was brought into the Pennsylvania SPCA in early March, both of her eyes were protruding and she was in serious pain, a Facebook post from March 22 said. Both of her eyes were removed, and since then, the pup has been on the mend.

Warning: one Facebook photo shows Dakota’s damaged eyes prior to surgery in link provided below.

“While her vision may have long been gone, removing her eyes gave her something brand new – a pain-free life,” the post said.

“Just days out of surgery, Dakota is adjusting to her new normal. The vocal husky that she is, she is letting us know all about the journey. When she isn’t telling us how she feels, she is enjoying walks, basking in the sunlight, laying in the grass and asking for pets.

“Dakota has so much life ahead of her, and all we want is for her to be surrounded by so much love. After all, you can’t see love, but you can feel it.”

Recently, the shelter posted a heartbreaking video of Dakota in her kennel, crying out.

“Calling out for her family, blind Dakota is doing her very best in the shelter. But, a shelter is no place for her,” the shelter posted May 13. “We know she must be confused, and sad, but she’s also so very loving. And loves other dogs btw. Can we find her a family?”

Comments overflowed on the shelter’s page and on the video, with folks asking about Dakota’s well-being and expressing how heartbroken they are over her story.

“This is heartbreaking. my stomach dropped seeing/hearing this poor girl-so confused and all alone-I wouldn’t be able to leave her there if I worked there-not for anything,” one person said.

“This is so incredibly sad. How could her family leave her there. I hope you find a furever loving family,” another expressed.

“She really is a sweetheart,” someone noted.

“This is painful to watch, this poor baby,” one person commented.

For more information on Dakota and other adoptable pets at the Pennsylvania SPCA, please visit here.

Dakota is located at the Philadelphia headquarters.

‘Tiny little pug’ was found in ‘rough shape’ in Florida. Then, her luck turned around

Neglected pup’s Elvis impression wins over Ohio shelter — but he is ready for a home

Dog deserted by family ‘cries endlessly’ and needs new home. ‘Personality is dimming’