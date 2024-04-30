Blanton’s, Woodford Reserve & more: How to buy special Kentucky Derby bourbon releases

Bourbon lovers who are looking for a special bottle to celebrate the 150th Kentucky Derby on May 4 have lots of choices but there’s one that fans line up hours for. And here’s how you can get it.

Many fans probably know about Buffalo Trace’s bottle of the day: Everyday the gift shop releases one “allocated” or limited supply bottle. Visitors can buy only one bottle every 90 days of Weller Special Reserve, Eagle Rare, E.H. Taylor Small Batch and Blanton’s Single Barrel.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

But on Oaks Day, the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, the Frankfort distillery also usually releases a small Derby edition of Blanton’s. It doesn’t matter if you are in Blanton’s “bourbon jail,” as the regular refer to it, anyone in line can buy one, usually for about $40, while supplies last.

On the Friday before Kentucky Derby Day, Buffalo Trace usually puts out a special edition of its much-sought Blanton’s premium bourbon. The Derby bottle is a smaller version with a special sticker but the bourbon inside is the same. Fans line up well in advance to get a coveted bottle and sometimes share their purchases on social media. Facebook

Just FYI, it will go fast because this is one of the busiest days at the distillery all year and fans line sometime start lining up at 5:30 a.m., so plan accordingly.

Woodford Reserve special bourbon release

Woodford Reserve sponsors the Kentucky Derby so for Derby 150 this year the brand released it’s rarest and most expensive bottle of the premium bourbon yet.

Woodford Reserve Distillery is releasing a special bourbon in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This version of Woodford Reserve is $15,000 and comes in a Baccarat crystal bottle with a bespoke leather case featuring the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs racetrack. Provided

The Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 150 Baccarat Edition is $15,000 and only 150 bottles are available, of which one will go to the owner of the horse that wins the race.

A limited number of bottles will be available to buy on Woodford Reserve’s website, shop.woodfordreserve.com/woodford-reserve-kentucky-derby-150-baccarat-edition/, and at the distillery gift shop in Versailles on McCracken Pike.

According to the website, bottles are still available to pick up at the Derby red carpet too.

Woodford Reserve releases its most expensive bourbon ever to honor the Kentucky Derby

Special bottle available in charity raffle

Give 270, which hosts crowdfunding efforts like raffles to support non-profits, also has a Baccarat Edition Woodford Reserve bottle available in its upcoming bourbon raffle, set for 8 p.m. May 8. It’s $20 a ticket, and each tickets gives participants a chance at the Derby bottle as well as 20 limited edition and allocated Woodford Reserve bottles. Tickets are available at give270.org.

Kentucky Derby 150 $5,000 mint julep at Churchill Downs

Every year, Woodford Reserve presents a limited number of special mint juleps handmade at the track and delivered in a rare silver or gold cup.

This year there are special gold mint julep cups available for $5,000 at the Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Cup Experience at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day on May 3 or Kentucky Derby Day on May 4. Provided

This year, a limited number of $5,000 gold versions are still available. It comes with a sterling silver straw, a silk-printed scarf featuring art by artist Wylie Caudill, a collector’s box and more.

Contributions benefit the Backside Learning Center on Churchill Downs.

To order, go to shop.woodfordreserve.com.

Woodford Reserve’s annual Kentucky Derby bourbon bottle

If $15,000 is a bit steep, Woodford Reserve also releases a specially labeled bottle every year for the Kentucky Derby.

For 2024, Woodford Reserve has released its annual Kentucky Derby bottle. This year’s version, commemorating the 150th Running of the Roses features the art of Cynthiana artist Wylie Caudill. Provided

This year’s 150th Running of the Roses features artwork by Cynthiana artist Wylie Caudill with a label of his signature roses.

The 2024 collectible one-liter bottle retails for $55 and is available for purchase at stores that regularly carry Woodford Reserve.

Evan Williams Single Barrel Derby Festival bottle

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville, which is an official sponsor of the Kentucky Derby Festival, has released a special edition of its single barrel bourbon.

This version comes dipped in silver wax with a gold Pegasus Pin embedded in the wax. The bottle is available to buy at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street in downtown Louisville for $84.99, and at select retailers while supplies last.

Mint julep bourbon bottle mixes

Because of the Kentucky Derby’s longstanding association with mint juleps, you’ll also find pre-mixed versions in stores this time of year.

Old Forester Mint Julep, which is also made by Woodford Reserve parent company Brown-Forman, is the Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby. Buy a bottle of this at your local liquor store and throw in a sprig of mint and you can have the exact same julep racing fans are having on Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

Maker’s Mark also makes a Mint Julep Liqueur that comes with the signature wax top but in green.

Or you can make your own mint juleps using just about any bourbon you like.